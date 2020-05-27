How to Kick Your Smoking Habit When Working From Home

With COVID-19, working from home has become the new normal.

Even with measures to open things back up, many companies have stated that they’ll allow work from home policies permanently. For those who this applies to, it’s excellent news….especially the smokers.

As it’s much easier to quit smoking while working from home, this is the perfect opportunity to finally kick that nasty habit to the curb once and for all. That’s why we’re bringing you a few suggestions on how you can get started on finally extinguishing that smoking habit for good. Check them out below.

Try An Alternative

One of the best ways to ease yourself into quitting smoking is by trying out some alternative products. While we’re not necessarily recommending patches or gum as those can become even more expensive than smoking itself, a few companies have come up with some innovative alternatives instead. One of our favorites is Black Buffalo, which is a tobacco alternative that can help in the cessation process, especially if you’re trying to break away from the act of smoking. Plus, it won’t stink up your house either.

Use New Ways To Relax

Beyond just alternatives, there are a ton of ways to start relaxing while you work from home. Some popular choices we’ve seen in the past include things like yoga, kava tea, CBD, or even meditation. A lot of true relaxation is mastering the art of being okay with doing nothing at all, simply just relaxing. While that might sound simple, you’d be surprised how quickly anxiety can take over a sitting mind, whereas cigarettes might previously fill that void.

Implement A Workout Routine

A smart challenge to put in front of yourself while working from home is implementing a workout routine. Whether that’s waking up with a morning run or replacing your smoke break with 25 pushups, there are endless activities you can do to challenge your body to get your mind right.

Trust us, the high you’ll experience from exercise will always outweigh the ‘high’ from cigarettes (if any at all). Take the time to explore what the new you might be trying to become and embrace it as the start of a healthy lifestyle.

Have A New Way To ‘Break’

Beyond just doing pushups, you’re obviously going to want a new way to ‘break’ from work. While sometimes that might mean scrolling through social media, having a true break like smoking where there’s only the opportunity to relax is vital.

For this reason, take the time to perhaps go on a walk or pick up a book when you’re trying to relearn how to have a break. It’s good to get away from your phone and use this as a time for mental good, reassessing how much more relaxing life without cigarettes can truly be.

Treat Yourself

Cutting cigarettes means saving money, which means more of a budget for the fun stuff. As a nonsmoker, you can treat yourself to a lot more little things, especially if you were at the point of being a pack-a-day smoker.

A lot of people make a ‘wish list’ of things they’re going to buy with what they’ve saved, which can range from buying yourself ice cream to saving up for a new TV. Regardless of the case, these items will feel so much more satisfying as a reward from your hard work than a meaningless cigarette.

Cut Back On Drinking

Although it’s not fun to hear, to successfully quit cigarettes, you might need a slight break from alcohol. As a trigger to most smokers, being able to not smoke while drinking can be one of the biggest hurdles to overcome. While your body is getting used to life without nicotine, take the time to maybe find some alternatives to drinking, such as CBD or kava. Doing so will help quite a bit when you are ready to start drinking socially again without the need for cigarettes.

Enjoy Being A Nonsmoker

Finally, one of the best parts of quitting while working from home is being able to genuinely enjoy being a nonsmoker. With cigarettes not dictating your schedule anymore, you can begin to see a difference in how you relax, work, and socialize, moving more freely than ever before. Furthermore, there’s no disappointing office to get you down or fill you with anxiety, letting you truly explore what to do with your day. Yes, the life of a nonsmoker is a far more enjoyable one, with being healthy the goal for a lifetime.

