Choosing the Perfect Degree for Your Work-From-Home

Many people dream of building a fulfilling, lucrative career that offers the ability to work from home. If you’re one of the 82% of people who want the opportunity to work remotely, you’re in luck. Thanks to technological advances and progressive employers, more people than ever can make the work-from-home life happen.

People choose to work from home for many reasons:

They have young children and want or need to be around while still earning money

They want the flexibility to travel the world or live abroad while keeping their job

They enjoy the convenience of working from the comfort of their own house, a coffee shop, or a shared workspace

Whether you plan to find a full-time position at a company or piece together different opportunities in today’s growing gig economy, here’s how to choose an educational path that makes you an attractive candidate.

The Logistics of a Work-From-Home Career

Video conferencing and chat software allow remote employees to communicate and interact with their coworkers. Employers may also find that remote employees are more productive and accomplish more because they aren’t distracted by office interactions and can work without interruption.

So what are the best degree options to help you earn a work-from-home position? Some industries are less suited to remote work, so consider your long-term goals before you commit to a degree path. Business and IT degrees are often conducive to work-from-home opportunities, especially for certain jobs. Learn more about the business and IT degrees you can earn to help you launch a successful work-from-home career.

Business Degrees

Here are several degrees in the business field that lend themselves well to working from home.

Marketing: A marketing background can help propel you into a work-from-home career. More marketing agencies are willing to take on remote workers who can contribute to larger strategy meetings over phone or video conferences and email in their content or pitches. Look for a remote job in web content, graphics, marketing videos, or social media.

Accounting: If you have the math and analytical skills, accounting can be a great work-from-home-option, though it may include occasional travel. You can work for a firm or take on clients as an independent contractor, all from the comfort of home. Financial consulting is another avenue where you can take on clients or start your own business remotely.

Business management: Business management is another valuable degree that opens doors for working from home. Look for opportunities in account management, project direction, or consulting. Business management is a more general business degree, which can be ideal if you’re still exploring potential career paths.

IT degrees

Many IT degrees can lead you to careers where remote work is a strong possibility. IT degree earners, such as coding and programming experts, are often independent workers who thrive in a work-from-home environment. From cybersecurity to data analysis, your job relies on a reliable internet connection. If you have a computer and access to the internet, you can work from a coffee shop, your living room, or a foreign country.

Learn Remote to Work Remote

Demonstrate that you have what it takes to build a successful work-from-home career by earning a degree entirely from home. Utilize your online schooling experience to demonstrate your ability to work well in a remote position. Share how your online education prepared you for a remote career by helping you learn motivation, organization, and technical literacy skills.

Online degree programs like the ones at WGU are designed to allow you the flexibility you need; we know that life’s responsibilities don’t stop while you complete your education. Earn your degree at your own pace from wherever you are.

If a work-from-home career is your dream, higher education can help you stand out among applicants in competitive fields. Online colleges and universities like WGU offer customized programs that will prepare you for a remote-work future.

Madeleine Low

