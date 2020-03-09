5 Ways To DIY Into A Better Night’s Sleep After a Long Work Day

Photo by Alexandra Gorn on Unsplash

Working on your own business can mean long days, with loads of stress. If you are one of the thousands of people who have trouble going to sleep at night, then there are some things that you may want to try before heading to your doctor’s office. While the doctor may prescribe medicine to help you sleep, it leaves many people feeling groggy the next day. Alternatively, these do-it-yourself tricks usually leave you ready to face the new day, knowing that you have gotten a good night’s sleep.

Increasing Your Melatonin Intake

You can take melatonin supplements or you can increase the amounts of foods that you eat that helps the body produce this hormone, but having more melatonin in your bloodstream can help you get a better night’s rest. This is particularly true of night and shift workers who are often trying to sleep when the sun is out.

Light Therapy

Exposing yourself to morning light can be a great way to make sure that you get a good night’s sleep. When your body gets more light in the morning, it naturally produces more melatonin later in the day. Consider walking to work or go outside on your morning break to see if this helps you. Alternatively, if you have trouble staying asleep throughout the night, then try increasing the amount of afternoon light you get. If you cannot get out in the sunlight regularly, there are home light therapy kits that may help. On the opposite end of the spectrum, make sure to stop watching TV or looking at devices at least 30 minutes before sleep.

Visualization

When you first lay down and get comfortable on the mattress that you got to stop back pain, try visualizing a tranquil scene, like lying on a tropical beach as the waves quietly wash across the sand. Imagine that you are drinking a tall refreshing beverage as you listen to the birds singing in the nearby trees. Make the scene as real as you can in your mind. The more senses that you involve, the more helpful you will find this technique to be in helping you fall asleep.

Relaxation Response

Empowering your body through a relaxation response can help you stop feeling stressed, which can be vital in helping you fall asleep faster. You can use several techniques to get your body to relax, including meditation. Some people find that solely concentrating on breathing deep breaths in through their nose and out through their mouths helps them to fall asleep. Others find that starting at the top of their heads and tensing and relaxing different muscle groups as they work down their body helps them relax.

Yoga

Yoga can be beneficial in promoting a good night’s sleep. There are many yoga poses that you may want to try that do not even require you to get out of bed on those nights when you cannot sleep. For example, get up on your knees and relax your stomach muscles. Then, lay your ear on one or two stacked pillows. In addition to the child’s pose, you may also want to try lying on your belly with one leg straight and the other bent. Lay your head on a pillow facing the side of your bent leg. Then, focus intently on your nostrils.

Using these techniques may help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep throughout the night without needing to go to the doctor’s office. If you continue to have problems, however, do not hesitate to seek professional help.

