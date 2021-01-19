5 Tips for Becoming an Owner-Operator

Photo by 500photos.com from Pexels

While many people discover their love of the open road through a position as a driver for a trucking company, the truly dedicated can turn that passion into a career. However, becoming an owner-operator has its own set of issues. While they have a higher income, owner-operators are also liable for any equipment and maintenance fees and other expenses incurred by running a business. If you want to work for yourself and be your boss, follow these simple tips to become an owner-operator for your own trucking company.

1. Get a CDL

Before you start doing runs, you have to be allowed to drive a truck legally. You will need to upgrade your regular driver’s license to a commercial one. This is a little bit more complex than getting a standard driver’s license. The Department of Transportation (DOT) will need a physical test. You need to demonstrate your knowledge, and after having a permit for a few months (the length of time is different from state to state), you will finally complete a skills test. Once you do all this, you will be a licensed truck driver.

2. Get Your First Truck

Just as a mighty oak tree grows from a small seed, your trucking company has to start somewhere. Carefully organize your finances and adhere to a business plan. For an excellent first truck, find a preowned Peterbilt 579 for sale online. These have solid construction, and many parts are standard. This means that repairs will not be costly, and they are likely to take less time. With a single, dependable truck, you can grow your business to have a fleet of which you can be proud.

3. Take Care of the Paperwork

There are various licenses and endorsements you need to operate as the owner-operator of a trucking company. Driving a commercial vehicle requires different sorts of licenses than does a regular vehicle. Operating your company in other regions will leave you subject to different regulations that you must follow. However, many of the major ones are much the same. To do business with other companies, you will need to have your trucking business registered and truck inspected for safety. This is important for the legality of your company and the safety of your employees. This step is essential in many different ways.

4. Choose the Perfect Insurance Policy for You

To legally be on the road, you will need to get special vehicle insurance for your trucks. Ensure that all coverage covers your various drivers and is responsible for all the claims you might make. Carefully consider the policy’s details to see if you will be adequately covered in the case of an accident. Once you decide what sort of coverage you need, it is time to choose between leasing with a motor carrier or operating under your own authority.

5. What Does it Mean for You?

Beginning a career as the owner-operator of your own trucking business is a great way to be your own boss and attempt success. Whether you have been driving a rig for another carrier for years or you want to try something new, this is a great option. You can explore the open road and broaden your horizons.

