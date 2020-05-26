4 Ways to Improve Your Skill Set When You Start a Home Business

Running a home business can be a dream come true for many people who have always longed to be their own boss. Whether you’ve spent your career working from an office, working in the retail or hospitality industries, or elsewhere, chances are that you have developed some essential skills that you’re able to carry over to home business ownership, and put into practice while running your own company from home.

Starting a business from home has never been easier than it is today. Gone are the days of raising enough capital to get a brick and mortar storefront and stock up on inventory; these days, you can start your own business from home with next to nothing online.

You don’t need to have any previous experience or qualifications to be a successful business owner, but the following can help:

Online Degree Programs

Starting your own business means that you’ll need to quickly learn a lot about management, admin, marketing, finances, and human resources if you’re hiring staff. There are plenty of resources available to you, but if you’re inexperienced, of course, you risk making mistakes.

Getting a business administration qualification like this online BBA degree is a solid choice for business owners who’re just starting out running an enterprise from home. You will learn about a range of topics relevant to running your company, such as:

Management

Finance

Human resources

Marketing

Sales

Leadership

Online degree programs are an ideal choice because they offer you the flexibility you need to focus your energy where it’s needed the most. There’s no need to put your business on hold because you can study at times that are most appropriate to you, and this can be done from home or any other convenient location. As you study, you can put what you learn into practice.

Networking

Business networking is crucial for any entrepreneur and by doing so, you will be able to meet plenty of influential, well-educated, and experienced people and learn from them. Networking can be done in a huge variety of ways including:

Attending conferences and events designed for networking

Setting up a stall or booth at local and national trade show events

Attending local and national trade show events, even if you don’t have a booth

Getting involved with business-related groups on sites like Facebook and LinkedIn

Getting involved with local small business owner meets in your local area

Not only will you find that business networking is a great way to make new friends and expand your social circle; it will also help you market your business to others who may need it. Whether you’re selling a product or a service aimed at businesses or the general public, entrepreneurs are people too, and you’re bound to find somebody who has been looking for a business like yours either for their professional or personal life.

Short Courses

There are many short courses that you can enroll in as you run your home business, and if you’re getting an online degree, you might even want to consider doing some alongside if you have the time. Check out sites like Udemy where you can find short, focused courses on a wide range of topics and pick one that you need to learn more about, such as:

Building a business website

Social media management

Effective networking

Market research

Marketing material design

Bookkeeping

Hiring employees

Being competitive

Work-life balance

Short courses tend to be more focused and specific than online degree programs, so they are an ideal choice if you have already learned a little bit about a certain topic and want to expand your knowledge and skills. To choose the right online course for you, consider your strengths and weaknesses, and figure out what is holding you back right now when it comes to building your business successfully. For example, if you have built a basic business website but want something better, an online course can help you learn how to do this yourself using your program of choice if you don’t have the funds to pay a professional.

When to Delegate

While learning more about what needs to go into running your business is important for success, an essential skill you’ll need to learn early on is when and how to delegate tasks to others.

Delegating tasks is essential because if you’re a complete novice in a certain topic, it may be easier and cheaper, therefore more effective to your new business, to pay somebody else to do it. And it doesn’t always mean employing staff; many new home business owners work with other companies and freelance contractors to get the help they need.

Anybody can start a home business. But if you want to improve your knowledge and skills to run a more successful enterprise, these are some of the best ways to do it.

Eileen Conant Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

