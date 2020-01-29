4 Self-Care Tips for the Busy Business Woman

It’s not uncommon today for businesswomen, or women in general, to have a lot on their plates. From trying to balance a career to taking care of family, life can seem overwhelming at times. That’s why self-care has become a much talked about thing. However, most busy women tend to push self-care to the back burner in favor of doing for others.

There are many different business ideas and tips on how to be successful in business out there for women, but there are very few articles on proper self-care and how important it is. If you find yourself constantly putting off taking care of yourself, your health is soon going to start showing it. Follow these tips to take care of yourself the way you should, even though you might feel like you are too busy most of the time.

Shed Those Pounds the Right Way

Many busy businesswomen can see that they are putting on the pounds, but they put off doing anything about it because preparing healthy meals and heading to the gym takes time and energy they don’t have. Instead of heading to the gym, try something like the Jenny Craig rapid results program, Weight Watchers or NOOM to lose the pounds you want, without it imposing too much on your busy schedule.

Never be Afraid to Ask for Help

Career-minded women are bad about remembering to take advantage of all of the resources at their disposal. Instead, they feel like they have to do it all themselves. One of the best things you can do for self-care is to know when you need to call in a lifeline.

Just because you need a little help doesn’t make you any less of a woman, mother, and certainly no less of a career woman. Stand up and take charge of your self-care, your life, and your career by asking for help when you need it.

Always have a Go-To Meal

Eating well and paying attention to what you put in your body are the most basic rules for being alive. However, it’s super easy to just be too tired to go home and cook, which makes it even easier to grab a pizza on the way home. You need to have a go-to meal for these occasions. Maybe it’s just a healthy salad from the local supermarket or a platter that is full of fruits and veggies, the choice is yours.

You just need to make sure you have those go-to meals on hand or within easy reach if the day has been just too much and cooking is out of the question. This will allow you to take care of yourself by still eating right and relieving the stress of preparing a meal and then having to clean the kitchen after a long day that left you exhausted.

Make Time to Exercise

While making time to exercise might seem like a dream, you don’t have to take a trip across town to the gym to count as exercise. You can do yoga before bed or take a walk around the block after dinner and still have time to get a good night’s sleep. The point is to get in some exercise every day. It doesn’t have to take up a lot of your time to do you some good.

These are just a few self-care tips for the busy career women out there. While you might feel you have to do it all yourself, it is good practice to ask for help when you need it. Whether it’s at work or around the house, taking care of yourself has got to be one of your top priorities.

Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

