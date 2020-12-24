Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

It seems like this year threw everyone in for a loop, as COVID-19 hit, more people are working from home than ever before. For some employees, this will continue forever, for others, they will eventually have a choice to go back to the office.

With so many people having the option to work from home, what better time to weigh the options. What does working from home mean for your productivity or even your mental health? We hope to explore the pros and cons of working from home across the world.

Cons to working from home

According to recent research done by Twingate of over 1,000 employees, remote employment is causing them to lose sense of a work-life balance. With findings like employees attending many more meetings than they had pre-work from home.

With this said, one of the cons of working from home is a loss of work-life balance. With the pandemic causing many students/ children to switch to online schooling, they are also stuck at home–leaving parents no boundary between parenting and working. Additionally, it is easy to get distracted at home by other roommates, children, pets, and partners. You may find that you can’t help but assist your pet with their bathroom run as they keep nagging you.

Our second con to working from home is a decline in mental health. Although we are no scientist, it is obvious that the sudden lack of physical connection can leave people feeling alone. Previously, employees were able to work in an office or other work setting where they made connections, friendships, and business progress. Will all of this ripped away so suddenly, it can certainly be an adjustment to one’s mental health. For people who rely on that smile and coffee as they walk in, it can be difficult to cope with the shift to virtual work. In fact, in a survey of more than 9,700 people, found that more than 66% of professionals think that working from home is negatively affecting their mental health.

Mis-communication is another issue that is likely to arise. Having to rely on technology all the time leaves room for wifi issues and slow speeds which leads to communication errors. If your mic stops working mid-meeting this can pose troubles to your entire work team– thus leading to more time spent filling in the blanks. Not only that, but not everyone can afford to include a fancy new office in their home– meaning they could have background noise affecting their speech or communication.

Pros to working from home

Working from home can have some benefits you may never want to be without. For some people, they can’t imagine going back to the dreaded office ever again.

First off, depending on your distance to your office, you’re more likely to have a commute to work. Obviously, remote work allows you to stay home and cuts off time spent in the car. We can see the flipsides of what this doe for your mental health– giving you more time for breakfast, meditation, or a morning routine. Additionally, you are saving gas money and helping the environment. On top of that, how many of us can say we’ve been stressed out hitting a traffic accident, knowing we may now be late for work? I know I have. Cutting off the drive to work, reduces a lot of commute-related stress.

A flexible schedule has to be the top one on the list. For instance, you can take a lunch break and walk your dog or feed your children. You don’t have to worry about packing a boring old sandwich and instead you can cook the healthy meal you planned for. Looking to work at your favorite coffee shop in the Illinois medical district? Working from home allows you the flexibility to do so.

With so many companies going permanently remote, it leaves room for more opportunities. If you are seeking a new job or new employee for your team, the locational limits you once had no longer exist. A person who lives in San Francisco can now apply for a job in San Diego if they’d like. Residents living in rural areas with fewer opportunities, now have a chance to apply for jobs in the city!

