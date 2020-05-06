Staying at Home? 8 Ways to Keep Your Home Clean, Healthy, and Tidy

With most of us staying at home, it feels relaxing to experience a clean and healthy home. Even if you spend a lot of time at home, you need a tidy home to ensure that a hygienic atmosphere. However, it is a hassle to maintain sanitary conditions at home all the time. Here are tips from Cleanzen home cleaning to help you keep your home clean all the time.

Make your bed

The first thing to do in the morning is to make your bed. It is a single task that can make your room look tidy. The good thing is that it does not take a lot of time. When you make your bed, it makes it difficult for you to throw stuff on it.

Clean up while you cook

Wash the dishes you use and get rid of the trash while you cook. Clean countertops and put back everything you take out. Make it a habit of putting back your spices and others, right after using them. If you don’t need to wash your napkins and other stuff, put them back. Keeping the countertops clean prevents your kitchen from breeding pests.

Use doormats

Reducing the amount of soil that gets into your home is important. A doormat can help you keep dust off your floors. This will also reduce the number of times you need to clean your floors. Encourage the members of your household and visitors to shake their footwear on the doormat before stepping into the home. Remember to vacuum or shake the doormat at least once in two days.

Prioritize

The list of home hygiene tasks is endless. There is always something to do; however, some are more important than others. For instance, clean the dishes before focusing on the curtains.

Get your entire family involved

You may think it is easier to just complete the cleaning tasks yourself instead of spending time teaching your kids. But, teaching them can be really helpful in the long run. Teaching them to clean after themselves will make a lot of difference when they get used to it. You won’t need to do certain basic tasks like putting back toys, putting dirty clothes in the laundry, and even loading the dishwasher.

Declutter often

You can decide to declutter once or twice a month. Somethings pile up quickly, and if you don’t form a habit of decluttering, some parts of your home will look messy all the time. Your mail can pile up quickly. Your storeroom is another place that gets messy when you don’t pay attention to it. Therefore, it is essential that you sort through the pile and donate, recycle, or throw stuff away.

Clean as you go

Some dirt and stains get tougher with time. Cleaning spills as you go will make cleaning easier. When you spill water or any liquid, clean it right away. When you pick stuff to use, put them back right after use.

Keep basic cleaning equipment at convenient places

Keep your toilet scrubbing brush and mop in the bathroom area so that you can do a quick clean whenever you want to. Keep fiber cloths at convenient places as well. If you need to make a long trip to get items or equipment to clean, you may end up not cleaning.

