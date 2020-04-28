6 Morale Boosting Tips For Teams Working From Home

In the office environment, it’s easy to keep everyone’s morale high, from morning coffee breaks to the afternoon banter, but now that everyone is working from home it’s a little harder to chat through the work. Luckily, the modern age offers plenty of tools to keep everyone engaged and motivated, so here’s a look at 6 tips to boosting the team’s morale from home:

Virtual Coffee Breaks

When you’re in the office you usually start the day with a chit chat while making that much-needed coffee. Encourage your employees to start the day with a smile by organising virtual coffee breaks. Using apps such as Zoom, everyone can have a chat via video call and enjoy a bit of catching up before starting work for the day.

Support

Checking in with all of your employees on a one to one basis is also important for morale. Most staff may seem happy on a group video, but they might let you in on their concerns in a private conversation. Talk about their work stations and how they might be able to improve it as well as checking in on their diet and exercise. It might all seem obvious but if your staff have a negative mindset they might need a boost to help get out of the rut.

Encourage Exercise

Adding a little competition to your team’s daily exercise time won’t hurt either. Set up a group where everyone in it and record who can run the fastest 5km or run the furthest in the allotted time. If you have the funds you could even buy the team Fitbits and have a workweek hustle competition going on.

There’s plenty of healthy ideas you can run by the group so see what suits them and if they want to add some healthy (literal) competition to the week.

Virtual Space

Make sure you set up a virtual space for everyone to communicate on throughout the day. While some of your employees will have people they are living with, others might not, so creating a space for gossip or talking shop is a great way to keep people engaged throughout the day.

There are plenty of apps or even just Google hangouts you can use to create the forum for socialising.

Games

Set up lunchtime or evening games to keep spirits high and the laughter flowing, there are plenty of games you can play online or you can keep it simple with a quiz. Plenty of businesses are coming up with all kinds of games from virtual talents shows to guessing games. It’s all just to keep everyone happy and add some talking points to each day, as working from home gets repetitive pretty fast.

Go the Extra Mile

There are plenty of ways to do this but it varies on your employee situations. If you find someone, for example, is working from home but is working from a couch, it’s not ideal, so giving them access to a desk or some better back support will help their workday go a lot better. You might also find an employee doesn’t have a great laptop so letting them borrow one from work will make them much more productive.

Give your staff some time to adapt to their new surroundings, they might be used to office contemporary furniture and the latest computers but at home, it might not be accessible, so find out what they need and try your best to support it.

