Why You Should Move Your Business to Boise, Idaho

A glance at the population figure estimates for 2018 ranks Boise, Idaho as the 8th fastest-growing location in the US.

Since the last census in 2010, the population in the Boise metro area has grown by 21.5%.

The city is among the top 10 cities in the country that has consistently shown population growth figures.

What’s interesting is that not only are people migrating to this southwestern Idaho city, but many of the residents choose to stay on and work here after they’ve finished their education.

So what makes moving to Boise such a cool idea?

If you’ve been reading about the city, it currently features on almost every kind of “Top 10 in The US” inventory. Whether it’s the affordable cost of living, great neighborhoods, booming downtown facilities, child-friendliness, or the amazing arts and entertainment scene, Boise crops up regularly on listicles.

Millennials see it as one of the most preferred location choices for:

Climate

Lifestyle

Affordability

Leisure and Entertainment

Aside from these important factors, one of the biggest draws is the region’s thriving business environment, which is ideal for those thinking of starting a business in Idaho.

What The Buzz About Boise?

Today, the focus firmly on the economy, but Boise’s birth itself arose out of economic necessity.

A backward glance at Boise’s history offers some interesting insights.

The city has its origins as a services/supply center for mining operations in the nearby mountains and river basin. Idaho is known as the Gem State, because almost every kind of precious/semi-precious stone is found here, apart from the gold and silver deposits.

Unlike many of the hurriedly put-together little mining towns of the 19th century, Boise was a planned and orderly city, that grew in stages from a modest ten-block establishment to what it is today.

By 1865, it emerged as a hub for several major cross-country roads, and the city’s strategic location between important mining districts made it an important supply center.

Economic Reasons To Move To Boise

1. Heartland Development Strategy:

America’s “heartland” has always been traditionally dominated by the entrepreneurial spirit and shaped by economic forces. As these forces shifted from an agriculture-based economy to industrial and then information tech, the importance of the heartland declined. The focus shifted to big metro cities. Today, industry gurus and think tanks have begun to recognize that the opportunity for America in the 21st century lies in its heartland.

Certain “Growth Nodes” have been identified, because they have a better amenity appeal, and are transforming from tourist destinations to advanced industrial hubs.

Towns such as Boise are leveraging their inherent advantages such as affordable cost of living, good schooling/education, low crime rate, healthy lifestyle, etc. They’re now attracting sophisticated industries and businesses such as IT, professional services firms, start-ups, small and medium sized manufacturing, etc.

Apart from these, a revived interest in the land, agriculture, energy supply and sustainable growth have propelled greater interest in moving to Boise.

2. Education-Industry Partnership:

Boise was in the Top 10 for retaining college grads. A great new field of industry-education partnership has fueled economic growth in Boise. The emergence of MEP (mechanical engineering plumbing) centers across Idaho is one such example.

The partnership between the University of Idaho, Boise State and Idaho State University with small/medium sized businesses has contributed to their success and access to global markets. Statistics show that unemployment figures across Idaho stand at 2.9%, lower than the national average.

3. Big Name Firms:

There are several big-name food and agricultural brands in the Treasure Valley that contribute to the state’s economy. Though the state is getting less resource-based, Idaho potatoes are the largest fall crop in the US, and the frozen-potato product market is still the biggest in the country along with a massive yogurt plant. The state is also the third biggest milk producer in the US.

The state’s biggest employer, however, continues to be the government, with the US Forest Service, the FBI, National Lab, Bureau of Reclamation, etc having their headquarters here.

4. Business Friendly:

In the 1970s, when Hewlett-Packard moved to Boise, it opened up the route for several other big names such as Micron and JR Simplot. These firms contributed to growth via strategic investments in each other, resulting in industrial clusters.

Today, the business-friendly climate in Boise is characterized by lower costs and taxes (Idaho is ranked in the Top 10 Tax-Friendly States). Idaho ranks 6th in terms of Best State Economies, the Bureau of Labor Statistics ranks it 3rd for projected job rate, it has the 2nd lowest property tax in the US.

The skilled workforce, infrastructure, access to markets and entrepreneurial culture fuel growth here, making it a great place to work in and/or set up a business.

5. Safety:

The Boise Metro area has been ranked at #11, of the Most Secure In The Nation. The state of Idaho itself is one of the safest in the US. Boise is also ranked the 8th safest city in the world, with a safety index of 82.29.

The crime rate stands at 2.83 per 1000 residents and the violent crime rates are on the lower side of the graph. Idaho also has good resources for reliable transportation for medical emergencies. The healthcare system is well established, with several of the biggest name hospitals and medical centers located here.

Local pharmacies and clinics supply the needs of the general population in all the neighborhoods.

6. Strategically Placed:

Boise is the capital of the state of Idaho and also the county seat of Ada County. There are several great neighboring towns and cities within easy access for travel, sightseeing, business, and recreation.

The City of Trees offers great leisure opportunities along the basin of the Boise River, and the foothills of the Rockies. It is also an all-season city, with four distinct seasons, moderate and dry weather.

The climate is characterized by hot, dry summers and mild winters. It’s a great place to settle in for those looking for clean, unpolluted air and an equitable climate.

There are lots of great reasons to move to Boise, Idaho – some of them tend to be emotional, while others are super practical.

