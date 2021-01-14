What Are The US City Regulations When Installing Street Signs for Your Business?

Photo by Brian Rosas from Pexels

Many people consider having their own business as a serious investment and want to have the best business signs for their establishment. However, without proper signage, your business may fail to survive the competition. Having the right signage in place attracts customers to your store and helps potential customers identify where to go for their needs.

Business owners with physical stores should consider installing signages to create awareness for their company. There are various kinds of business signs available in different colors and designs to suit multiple establishments’ needs. You can customize these signs to suit the color of your business. You want clients to be able to see your business amidst a sea of competitors. If you have a store near a highway or the main road, you need to get yourself a great-looking sign with directional signage. The right signage will be of great assistance to your customers to direct them towards the right place.

Aside from installing visually appealing signage for the store or office, business owners should also ensure that these signs are ADA-compliant. ADA signs of letting people know that the business owner or employee is aware of their disabilities and take that issue seriously. You must choose a professional sign company that understands the importance of complying with government rules and regulations.

Understanding the Regulations For Signs Installation

Many business owners have become increasingly aware of the need to adapt their business practices to remain compliant with the ADA or Americans with Disabilities Act. But how does one determine whether their business meets the necessary criteria to be ADA-compliant? What are the things that you need to accomplish to install street signs for your business? How can you guarantee the safety and protection of your team members with signages?

1. ADA Compliance

First, a business must demonstrate that it meets all applicable standards, as stated in the ADA Exit Sign Guidelines. These standards call for proper signage so that all customers, both those who use wheelchairs and those who are not, will identify areas of the accessible business. Additionally, exit signs should also be visible and readily visible to all customers so that they can quickly locate an alternate route.

In addition to having correctly worded ADA business premises signs, another necessary facet of the proper signage requirements is that the sign wording should be ADA compliant. In essence, it means that the words on the signages should be gender-neutral, straightforward, and easy to understand. In short, any terms or images on a business sign should be designed to be easy to read and understand. A responsible business owner complies with the rules and guidelines to ensure its visitors can exit and appropriately enter the premises. Failing to follow regulations can result in hefty fines, penalties, even lawsuits.

Photo by Daria Shevtsova from Pexels

2. Local Government Permits

If you’re renting space, it’s pertinent that you have your landlord’s approval before installing any signs on the building’s facade and the streets. It’s best to consult your building manager before installing or modifying any signages. But more so, you have to obtain the necessary permits from the local government unit. There are guidelines and limitations when installing external signages, such as the signs’ dimensions and height. Hiring a signage professional puts you at an advantage because professional service providers understand sign installation’s legal requirements. Hire a licensed sign contractor so you can focus on more critical business matters.

3. Safety Signs

Aside from abiding by the ADA regulations on sign installation, your business signages should also ensure your employees’ safety. Warning signs should be installed in accordance with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and American National Standards Institute (ANSI). Depending on the business’ nature, the signs should be clearly visible to warn and caution. The common safety signs that may be installed inside and outside your building are caution signs, danger signs, and warning signs. There are also safety signs that protect customers and increase workplace safety, such as no smoking signs, restricted area signages, and directional signs. You can avoid legal trouble by getting in touch with a signage contractor with the knowledge and experience to ensure your business’ regulations compliance.

Takeaway

When it comes to business premises signages, it’s essential to comply with federal regulations. You also need to follow what your state and local governments have established as their regulations. Installing lawful outdoor signs and signages inside the premises can make the difference between success and failure. Before making any modifications or installing signs for your business, it’s crucial to get in touch with licensed and reliable signage professional to do the work for you.

