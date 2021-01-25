Three Essential Tips for Starting a Business as COVID-19 Ends

Starting a business has never been easy, but in the wake of a global pandemic, there are some unique challenges. While it may be tempting to put off plans to start a business until things are more stable, now may be the perfect time to start a business.

After all, there are new opportunities opening up, both as businesses shut down due to stressors from the pandemic and as new business opportunities develop in a changing world. Here are some tips to help you build a small business during this challenging time:

Build Relationships on Social Media

Social media was already changing the way businesses run well before COVID-19 entered the scene, but now social media has become even more important to businesses large and small. Companies are dependent on social media to attract and keep customers.

It is less important which platforms you’re on or how many you’re on than what you do with your page(s). People don’t want more advertising or irrelevant messaging on social media. They want to be engaged and given useful content.

Don’t just build social media marketing campaigns. Engage with your customers in meaningful ways on social media so that your customers will also be drawn to your brand. Delivering valuable content, featuring customer media, and having conversations on posts and in messages with your followers can all help to make dedicated, loyal, customers out of casual social media followers.

Land Hard with Physical Marketing

In an increasingly digital age, physical marketing is overlooked too often. Physical advertising has valuable uses for any business, but is especially important for local business during COVID-19. Signs draw in new customers and help customers that are looking for you to find you quickly and easily.

Nobody wants to wander around looking for a new business. Lots of clear signs that show customers where you are will prevent you from losing prospective customers before they can even find your front door.

Another valuable use of physical marketing is pulling in business from passing traffic. There may be greater value to many people in finding a business that is very close to them or along a common commute now than ever before. You can gain clients that happen to see your business signs while they drive past on their usual routes.

Don’t be Afraid to Start a Business During COVID-19.

Starting a business is always intimidating, and right now there is more to worry about than usual. However, those who are bold enough to take a chance and start a business now may make very meaningful returns on their investments.

If you’ve been thinking of starting a business, you do not need to let COVID-19 stand in the way of your success. With the right social media campaigns and physical marketing, you can see your business succeed despite the challenges.

Eileen Conant Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

