Report Reveals Best Cities to Start a Business

If you have a vision of starting a business in the United States, it is important to remember that location does matter. You will want to find an area that not only needs what you have to offer that also provides a business environment that can ultimately lead to your success. You will want to look for an area that has people ready to work and that has a solid infrastructure in place that supports working online or in the digital realm. If you are wondering what cities should be on your shortlist, a recent Lantern credit report on the best cities for small business provides you with some valuable insight.

How Were the Rankings Decided?

The key to launching a successful small business is to do so in a city that is ready for you. The recent study that was conducted looked at several different areas that research reveals has an impact on how effective a business is at attracting the volume of traffic that it needs to be profitable. One of those areas is walkability. Areas that enable a large volume of people to easily move around without the need of personal vehicles tend to be more conducive to business. Other areas that were included in the study include the median age of residents, the cost of living in the area, how much office space costs, and the average household income of families.

The Top Five Cities Revealed

Here are the top five cities in American for small businesses as named in the recent Lantern Credit Report.

Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi is a city that scores very high in several of the key categories. It has one of the lowest office space rental rates in the country combined with an overall low cost of living. The local area is also inviting. It is ripe with great beaches, excellent year-round weather, and a variety of activities to enjoy.

Lubbock, TX

Lubbock is a college town that has a great deal to offer small businesses. It is home to one of the largest universities in Texas. The area also has a stellar reputation for music and the arts.

Arlington, TX

Arlington is a haven for sports, so it always has something going on. It also benefits from being so close to both Dallas and Fort worth. It is a city that has a great deal going for it.

Buffalo, NY

Moving away from Texas, Buffalo is one of the most ideal cities for small businesses in the northeastern part of the United States. It is close to the border with Canada and has a relatively low cost of living for the region. It also benefits from a very walkable waterfront area.

Plano, TX

As a suburb of Dallas, Plano is uniquely aligned with the needs of today’s small business. It is a smaller city that is family-oriented. There are many trails and walking areas that enable residents to get outside and enjoy the local environment.

Now that you know some of the cities where starting a business can lead to your success, it is time to start putting a plan together. You will want to work on your strategy, secure your funding, and gain the momentum that you need to launch your business effectively. Even in the midst of the turmoil facing the world today, there is still room for you and your business concept.

Roberto Azarcon

