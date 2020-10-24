5 Tips for Improving the Aesthetics of Your Small Business

Photo by Clark Street Mercantile on Unsplash

Is the look and feel of your business inviting customers or driving them away? If your business is dull, disorganized, or in disrepair then you don’t want to wait long before you take proactive steps. For an idea of where you can start, consider the following tips:

Invest in Quality Signage

If your current signage is outdated and damaged—or if you don’t have proper signage at all—then how will customers know who you are, what you offer, and how to navigate your place of business? Quality indoor and outdoor signage is critical for creating a professional image for your business while ensuring positive customer experience. Some forms of signage you might consider include:

Monument Signs

Channel Letter Signs

LED Displays

Wayfaring Signs

Improve Your Digital Image

The aesthetics of your physical place of business is important, but so is the appeal of your Online presence. If your business website and social media accounts are outdated, difficult to navigate, or holding low rank with popular search engines, then an upgrade is a must. If you aren’t sure where to start, consider contacting a content marketing or digital marketing professional for a consultation.

Add a Coat of Fresh Paint

Exterior or interior paint that is dirty-looking, damaged, or outdated in appearance can have a hugely negative impact on aesthetics. Conversely, fresh paint is clean, inviting, and professional looking. You can also repaint small sections of your business strategically, just to give your place a new look or to draw the eye to a particular location.

Are you having trouble choosing the right color? According to color marketing professionals, different colors create a different mood:

Black represents strength and authority.

White feels pure, clean, and neutral.

Red signifies urgency, passion, and appetite.

Blue promotes feelings of peace and safety.

Green encourages relaxation and decision making.

Yellow and Orange are cheerful and spontaneous.

Plant a Splash of Color

Indoor and outdoor plants improve any atmosphere. Consider planting shrubs or flowers that will caress your landscape with color. These simple touches can go a long way towards making your customers feel welcome and at ease. Popular indoor plants for businesses include:

English Ivy

Bonsai Trees

Parlor Palms

Peace Lilies

Repair Property Damage

Damage to the physical structure of your business is more than an aesthetic issue; it can be dangerous. It is critical that you deal with all disrepair to the structure of your business immediately. If you notice signs of foundation damage, contact Brickworks Property Restoration for quality solutions and honest pricing.

