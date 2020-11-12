5 Factors to Consider When Choosing a Business Premises

Photo by Mike Petrucci on Unsplash

Every other person is starting their own business these days. Part of the reason for that is the digital world makes it relatively easy to buy, sell, and offer services online. Thanks to modern technology, you can run a business from anywhere.

However, what if you’re a business owner who still believes in the real-world experience? A business made of brick and mortar with doors that open and signage that flaps in the wind. Do you know what to look for when you’re searching for the right premises?

Do you know how to check infrastructure factors like plumbing or roofing? While it’s true that you can get contractors like the Dublin Roofer to sort out all your roofing needs, there are other factors that you should consider if you’re a first-time commercial tenant.

What Makes a Location Impressive?

We’ve all heard the mantra, ‘location, location, location’. Where your store is situated is crucially important in determining if you’ll get customers. However, don’t fall into the trap of finding a great location but a shoddy building. Let’s discuss a few factors that matter as much as the location.

Building Quality

When it comes to finding the right building, you have to remember that the quality of the building is as important as where it is. What is the condition of the roof and the plumbing? Is there space for expansion? Think about where you’d like your business to be in five years and evaluate how your current building fits into that vision. Establish if improvements and upgrades fit into your budget.

Parking

A great location can be ruined by a lack of parking. Customers do not want to park five blocks from a store, especially if they’re buying goods that will then need to be carried all the way back to their vehicles. Parking needs to be readily available and secure.

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

Surrounding Businesses

Have a look at the businesses around your potential store. Do they fit into your store image? There’s no point in setting up a beauty salon in an area that is filled with car servicing workshops. Where will your customers come from? Will potential customers feel safe in the area?

Workforce in the Area

If there are existing businesses in the area, you might be able to source talented employees from nearby. People working in the area will be more successful at doing sales and finding customers. You’ll save yourself the hassle of dealing with potential employee commute issues if your workforce lives close by.

Utilities in the Area

Consider the utilities in the area. The average energy and water usage is important to consider because you don’t want to spend all your profits paying bills. These days, you may opt for solar powered buildings, since it’s easier to sell if you need to move to another premises in future. Think ahead to simplify your coming decisions.

Endnote

Starting a business is a wonderful venture. By ensuring that you factor everything into the equation, you’ll achieve the success you’re after.

Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

