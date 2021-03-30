3 Renovations That Can Spice Up Your Workplace

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way that in-person workplaces operate, and many retail places of work now have downtime in which the commercial property may be renovated. Maintenance and renovations should always be planned out in advance, and that’s what we’re here to help with.

Over the course of this guide, we’re going to compare three of the best commercial renovations you can undertake to spice up your retail business. Whether you’re interested in improving the bathroom or if you’re trying to make navigation around the building more seamless, you’re in the right place.

1 – Commercial Faucets and Commercial Sensor Faucets

If you want to start by renovating your commercial bathroom, you may want to start by having a look at commercial sensor faucets. More specifically, with the rise of social distancing measures, it may be time to install sensor faucets that will ensure that your employees and customers don’t have to actually touch the faucets to use them.

Bathroom faucets that don’t have to be touched can keep your workplace safer and more sanitary, and there are plenty of products to choose from that are available. Picking the right model of sensor faucets is essential, as you’ll want to ensure that your faucet has all of the features that you’re looking for.

Various sensor systems are used in touchless faucets, and they can have varying levels of reliability. The last thing you want to do is pick a set of faucets that don’t work due to a problem with the sensor. That being said, you also want to avoid touchless faucets that have too sensitive of a sensor, as that will wastewater.

The touchless design that you pick will likely be final for some time to come. To ensure that you get the best quality commercial faucets available, take a look at the manufacturer’s installation and customer warranty policy.

If a company has faith in a product, you’ll get a multi-year warranty with provisions for replacement parts with their sensor faucets. Customer service will typically tell you everything, and feel free to find the faucet company’s email address to get answers to all of your questions.

2 – A New Break Room

Out of all of the commercial renovations that you can perform, overhauling the break room will compare favorably when it comes to maintaining workplace morale. Unlike the bathroom renovations, fixing up the break room will guarantee that your employees are excited to see what the work holds in store.

When you fix up the break room at your workplace, you can even implement a new snack menu to raise morale, so all of your alterations don’t have to be drastic. As a short aside to the previous paragraph, you may even wish to renovate the faucet model used in the break room, opting for something contact-less or of high quality.

Other additions that will be sure to please your workers include competitive games like ping-pong or air hockey, though these game machines will have relatively pricey shipping costs associated with them. The main thing that you need to do for a successful break room is to make it feel like home.

You’ll likely see a drastic improvement in your employees’ customer service with a better break room. While the product installation of the improvements may get pricey, it will be worth it when you see the marked improvement in performance around the company’s workplace.

3 – Low-Price Option: Create a Digitally-Connected Workplace

If a new faucet set or break room installation doesn’t seem like the best idea because your company would rather invest in something more affordable, you may wish to harness the power of the internet of things. Using the IoT, you can ensure that your workplace is fully connected, featuring all of the latest technological applications.

Instead of communicating through email and other antiquated channels, you can set up a navigation and employee management system that makes things run much more smoothly. This will make it easier to search for relevant files and exchanges between employees for a relatively affordable overall price.

Within the category of the internet of things, you’ll find many things, including digital maps that can navigate visitors around the workplace, and a filter that can make it easier to search for inter-office correspondence. Also, make sure that you invest in durable electronics around the office, as they’ll see plenty of wear and tear as employees use them frequently.

This kind of system will make it easier for your employees to remain in contact with each other, and it will also revamp your retail space, making your business more streamlined and competitive.

Staying ahead of the curve will make it easier for your business to save money, and the gadgets and accessories that your employees get their hands on will likely make them happy to work for you.

