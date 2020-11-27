Working from Home: Dos and Don’ts

Photo by Ekaterina Bolovtsova from Pexels

This is the year of home working, which has revolutionized the office and called anachronistic ways of working into question. With a still uncertain future, home-based franchises provide the kind of business opportunity that aligns with our world as it is. After all, many people are waking up to the notion that work happens in brains, not in offices, and the many benefits of working from home appeal to the modern workforce.

Whether it’s to suit family life, fit in exercise or soothe your pets’ worries, there are many exciting home franchise options that offer a fresh approach to the work/life balance and will not compromise on your earning potential.

Dos

Commute

But I thought the best thing about working from home was not having to commute? Well, yes. You don’t NEED to. You won’t have to sit in traffic or on a crowded bus or tube. However, getting out for a few walks each day helps you to mentally separate work from home, leading to more fulfillment and balanced mental health.

Find time for the things you love

The main thing that is alluring about working from home is having the freedom and flexibility to fit around your lifestyle. This works even better if you make time to do a little of what you love each day.

Cut your costs

Although getting a franchise off the ground isn’t always cheap, there are lots of cost savings involved in working from home. Particularly the commute and removing the temptation of the many eateries and coffee shops that can surround the workplace.

Find a good accountant

Working from home and running a franchise can allow for some specific tax incentives. This can include a contribution towards the household bills each month and could even include charging yourself for office space. Certain other expenses can be covered, including uniforms and their laundering if necessary and some types of equipment. Hiring an accountant to help you with this will ensure that you are at compliant and receiving the correct support. It may also be worth finding good franchise consultants as well, as they can help you to get your franchise off the ground.

Take regular screen breaks

We will say that again. Take. Regular. Screen. Breaks. You may choose a franchise that requires a certain amount of admin time and find that you are behind the screen for long hours. For example, some of our opportunities such as being a virtual PA or tutoring require long hours of screen time. The temptation is to fit as much in as possible so you can finish early. But it pays to be mindful of having regular breaks, to help give your eyes a rest and focus your neuropathways on something different. Wherever possible, combine these with taking a short walk outside. Even having a break by just doing the dishes or making a call can be enough to reframe your posture and rest your eyes.

Franchise Solicitors

Another thing to consider when franchising your business is using franchise solicitors which is crucial since it saves you much time since a franchise solicitor will have your franchise covered on the legal side of things with a franchise such as legal disputes which gives you an extra layer of protection which is always important in any business you operate in but especially franchising.

Photo by Ketut Subiyanto from Pexels

Don’ts

Reach for the biscuits

The novelty of working from home is the proximity of the kitchen. Although having this nearby can be handy, it’s a good idea to try and ration yourself with snacks like you would in the office. Keep plenty of water at your desk to aid concentration and curb the snacking.

Forget to separate work and home

It is handy to be so close to your workplace on the occasions when you have a quick job that needs doing. However, you must establish clear boundaries in order to achieve a good balance of work and home life.

Neglect your skillset

We are living in the fastest pace of life we’ve ever known. While starting a new franchise is an exciting move, it’s always a good idea to keep your eyes and your skills on the trends that emerge.

Forget to check in with colleagues

That’s if you have them, or employees. Even if you are new, find a group of other franchisees or some sort of network to bounce ideas off. Social media platforms can help you to find them if need be. The thing many people miss about going into the office is the social element. Humans are sociable creatures and it’s normal to want to bounce ideas and banter with people. When you’re home-working, this is even more important.

Eileen Conant Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...