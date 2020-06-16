5 Surprising Work-From-Home Franchise Opportunities

You must have experienced the benefits of remote work in the past few months. Social distancing required to stop the spread of Coronavirus has made remote work necessary. For some of us, teleworking is preferable to a 9-5 job, and therefore we are thinking of making this a long-term gig.

You must have been dreading going back to the strict office rules, fewer breaks, and above all, less freedom. If you have ever dreamed of running a home-based business, this is an ideal time to kick-start it. Dive into the world of digitization and see there are endless opportunities for you.

From enjoying the feel of being your own boss to filling your account with enough revenue, you will love to live a life of freedom. Apart from remote jobs and freelancing, one great option is franchising. For this, you don’t need to be a connoisseur of your field. Yes, even noobs can start it with ease.

All you need is business acumen, some communicational skills, and the basics of marketing. Still, looks difficult? Think about opening an educational franchise. You do not require a professional academic degree for it. Similarly, there are tons of other options.

Let’s explore further:

1. B2B Business

If you want to jump directly into the big game, you need to opt for B2B services. This niche is ideal for those who have contacts with businesses in their area. Besides this, your communicational and convincing skills matter here. Since you will be serving another company, your attitude should be professional.

Apart from it, you should know how to handle a big team. Big clients mean a big responsibility. So, if you want to deal with the business sector and get into B2B business, your aims must be high.

Some examples of having a B2B franchise include HR outsourcing business, cleaning business, maintenance, and so on. For example, you can purchase a carpet cleaning Windsor franchise and start working immediately. Since the business is already established, the franchiser provides enough details.

2. Education

If you love to spread knowledge, you can opt for an educational franchise. This is again a vast field, so you need to select which niche you want to get in. For instance, you can buy a franchise for a private school, educational academy, kindergarten, Montessori, and earning center, etc.

Similarly, you can also buy a franchise for institutes that provide technical or vocational skills, for instance, computer academies, tailor mastery, and beauty schools, etc. Once the business is established, you can introduce more programs like after-school programs, summer and winter camps, crash courses, and so on.

3. Pet Service

Some people are born to be pet lovers. If you are one of them, why don’t you start a service for your furry friends? Under this niche, you will have several options like vet service, pet grooming, pet poop pick up service, pet training, and so on.

Many people have turned this hobby into a business and are generating great revenues. You can purchase a franchise license from an established pet business and get to work. A home-based pet franchise can expand in no time if you already have some pet loving friends.

Through the power of word-of-mouth, businesses can have sky-rocketing success in no time. Many people get into an online business of buying and selling pet accessories. Though it can also make you earn a good amount, a franchise is a more stable option of working in the pet niche.

4. Home Care Services

Home Care services are in full bloom these days. Since people are following the guidelines of social distancing, maids are furloughed. However, regular cleaning and disinfecting living spaces are mandatory in this crucial time.

This has automatically boosted the demand for cleaning and disinfecting companies. Similarly, gardening services, water, and sewerage maintenance, wall repairing, and roofing are equally important.

Many business owners from the home-care sector are looking for people to run their franchises. In this way, they focus on their core duties. Though the franchisee is not directly involved in the core services, franchisers prefer someone who has a basic knowledge of the business.

The advantage of home care services is that they can make you earn good bucks as the overheads are usually low. However, you should have command of bringing clients by some excellent marketing tactics.

Though the demand for home-care service is high, the competition is also intense. Hundreds of people are planning to come into this business as the future is promising. If you have the guts to stand out from the mob, home-care is an ideal niche for you.

5. Business Consulting

Gone are the days when people plan to visit business consultants. Now, everything is running online. Thus an online appointment can make things easier. Many online business consultants are doing great, while others are having a tough time due to the tumbled economy.

However, some people are still planning to start new projects when things are back to normal. You can also think about this niche as the future is bright. However, be sure that your interest belongs to employee training, reducing overheads, raising funds, and so on. You also need to be social, maintain relations, and make new clients via different events.

Conclusion

In short, there are endless opportunities for you to earn through a franchise running from home. Some people are already doing their home-based businesses like providing online tuitions, technical skills, online workouts, online language courses, and so on.

However, if you want to generate a steady stream of income from home and want to have your own business, a franchise is an ideal option. Apart from the above five categories, you will also find opportunities in nursing, cosmetics, marketing, marriage therapy, shipping, photography, and others.

But, do not take an online franchise for granted. You need to do proper research, invest time in understanding the basics, and invest some amount in the initial phase. In the end, success will be in your hand!

