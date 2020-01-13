Sustainability Entrepreneurship: Expert’s Guide To Living Green

With the alarming Amazon Rainforest fires to the recent devastating Australian bushfires, the consequences of climate disturbances are affecting us. Not only is it necessary for governments and major organizations to act, we as individuals also need to do our part as well.

Some baby boomers who don’t believe in climate changes, they don’t accept the gravity of the situation, millennials and gen z are leading the path to sustainability. It’s high time that you join the movement and start living sustainably. If not for yourself, then do it for the future of humanity.

Isn’t living sustainably expensive and inconvenient?

There are some sustainable changes that might not be feasible for everyone. But for the most part, sustainable living is not that different in terms of cost and convenience.

Let’s take a look at some simple yet effective ways to live a green lifestyle.

Reduce meat consumption

Did you know that it takes over 1,799 liters of water to produce one Kilo of beef? In addition to this, raising and processing meat and poultry heavily use pesticides, fertilizers, fuels, and fodder, which increases the level of greenhouse gases.

These factors alone should shock you enough to consume less meat. While immediately turning vegan isn’t practical for everyone, you should start with eating a couple of vegetarian or vegan meals during the week.

Switch to renewable energy

The generation of non-renewable energy utilizes fossil fuels and further drives up greenhouse gas emissions. On the other hand, solar, hydro, biomass and other sources of renewable energy are much better for the environment.

It would be best if you compared electricity providers to find and switch to a renewable energy plan.

Say no to single-use plastic

Stop using plastic straws, plastic cutlery, Styrofoam cups and plastic grocery bags in your day-to-day life. Carry your metal straw and bamboo cutlery when you go out to eat. Use a reusable coffee cup on your coffee runs. Also, you can keep a cloth shopping bag in your car, to save the environment from plastic bags in the landfill.

Shop at bulk stores

Many supermarkets unnecessarily pack produce and other grocery items in several layers of plastic. Instead of this, head over to a bulk store with your reusable pouches and containers. Don’t worry about the weight of your containers being included in the price. The cashier will deduct their weight on request. Also, many reusable bags and containers come with a label stating their weight for ease of calculation.

Get fashionable with thrifting

Fast fashion is catastrophic for our planet. Refrain from indulging in trends and invest your money is staple pieces that will last for a long time. Apart from this, thrifting is an excellent way to get your hands on a one-of-a-kind clothing. Buying preloved clothing is a step towards sustainable consumption. And the fact that it comes at a fraction of the usual cost doesn’t hurt.

Invest in LEDs

CFLs and halogen lights are just inflating your monthly energy bills. Invest in LED lights to make your home and office energy efficient.

Purchase from ethical vendors

In today’s market, every product has an ethically produced alternative. From eggs to makeup, with a little research, you can easily find ethical vendors.

Install water-efficient plumbing

Replace your outdated plumbing with a water-efficient system. Not only will this lower your water bill, but it will also reduce your overall energy consumption.

Drive less

Is your office only a couple of blocks away? Instead of driving to work, ride a bike or walk to work. This will cause less pollution; help you save fuel and incorporate a workout in your busy lifestyle. Also, try to make the most of your city’s public transportation.

Sign up for e-billing

Gone are the days when you had to go out to pay bills physically. Digitize your life by signing up for e-billing and reduce paper use.

Shop mindfully

Are you an impulse shopper? Find and implement ways to curb your urge to shop. You can uninstall shopping apps from your phone and make a shopping list before going out so that you only buy what you need.

There’s no effort that’s too small. Every good choice will better our environment. Start now!

