Pop-Up Shops: How to Take Advantage of the Next Big Fad

If you’re someone who is “hip” and likes to keep up with the latest trends, then you’re someone who is probably looking to take advantage of the next big fad. Whether the next craze comes in the form of retail, a new nutrition remedy, or an odd skill set you’ll probably find it at some kind of pop-up shop.

If you’re not familiar with what a pop-up shop is, keep reading below to see how you can be on the next big thing before most people even realize the shop has opened its doors.

What Is A Pop-Up Shop?

A pop-up shop goes by a variety of names: flash retail, pop-up store, or temporary retail.

Either way, it’s all the same thing.

Essentially, pop-up shops are a kind of store front that caters to a very particular niche for a short time period. These shops can last anywhere from 3 days to 3 months.

Pop-up shops were first started in the 1990s in large cities like London and Los Angeles to give certain products or retail items a trial run to see how they performed. The items being tested can range from quirky art fashion, to modern tech toys, to gourmet food. You can find any variety of things coming from a pop-up shop.

Where Can You Find A Pop-Up Shop

Pop-up shops strive to gain a lot of attention in a short time span. That’s the gambit; to test their product with as many customers as possible as quickly as possible and then receive customer feedback.

To get a lot of customers to walk through their front doors, pop-up stores appear in busy shopping areas. These can be city centers, malls, or extremely busy streets. If you’re on the lookout for the next fad, you should routinely check out these areas to see if there are any new pop-up stores. Most of these temporary retail shops will have a colorful and energetic storefront to capture customers’ attention, so also be looking for stores that fit this description. Pop-up shops always try to keep things interesting in their shop as well to promote buyers telling their friends about the shop. Often times, the shop will also be “instagrammable,” to encourage people to information about the shop on their social media accounts.

Because of this, another easy way to find the next fad is through following multiple accounts across your city on social media. Before a pop-up store will go into a space, promoters will put information out about it on social media to begin generating hype. Sometimes these promoters will only start to put out information a few hours before the store’s opening; other times it will be a few days before it opens. Keeping connected on social media is a great way to ensure that you never miss a fun pop-up store in your area.

Overall, pop-up shops are fun and interesting stores that you should check out the next time you’re looking to learn more about the next fad!

