How to Present a Business Model Canvas?

Explaining how an organization operates or the processes within can be pretty complex. Business models have emerged as a critical starting point for most of the startups and SMBs. Organizations are built on these business models and entrepreneurs leverage the same to manage their business effectively. An efficient business model is self-explanatory. It should be able to answer basic questions about a business’s goals, novelty, challenges, intent, etc. Business Model Canvas can come handy when we talk about breaking down your business model for a better understanding. Suppose you’re pitching your great idea to a group of investors. No wonder how novel your business model is, what good is it if the investors can’t decipher it right. Gaining a better understanding of your business is beneficial in unimaginable ways. You can communicate your goals well if you deeply understand them in the first place. It is then only you can pitch to your clients why they should do business with you.

Typically, a Business Model Canvas helps break down a business model into segments such as customer relationships, channels, key activities, potential partners, cost structures, revenue streams and much more. Today, Business Model Canvas (BMC) has become a standard which is not only used by startups and SMBs but also used by giants like Google, Microsoft & Mastercard. With a perfect business model canvas, the goal is to look beyond traditional market research, projections and spreadsheets, respectively.

A business model canvas help establish the foundation of a business model, it also helps businesses evolve with time. Companies are using the business model canvas in full force to focus on the most vital and strategically important elements of the products or services. Customer segments, key resources, a product’s value proposition, how the product makes money, and customer base are all featured by a business model canvas.

How to create and present an effective Business Model Canvas (BMC)?

Business model canvas being a strategically driven management tool is generally a one-page document. The one-pager features the fundamental elements of a service, a product or a company as a whole. You can consider picking a template for the task. Business model canvas can be created with the help of attractive business PowerPoint templates. These templates have dedicated spaces and sides which help your viewers quickly draw what the concept entails. The right business model template can make it easier for you to project an understanding of your business. Thus, establishing a connection between the idea and how to turn it into a business. BMC helps everybody get a concise idea of what the business will likely be. Let’s move ahead and know what should be included in your business model canvas.

Unique Value Proposition:

One should understand that a business is centred around its customers. What makes your product stand out from the rest? What is it that your business is promising to the audience? It is the customer who has to make a decision and pay for using your products or services. In the value proposition section of your business model canvas, you should depict what the customer is looking for. It’s not about what product or service you’re selling, but rather why it matters. A good way to write the unique value proposition is by analysing the customer segments and figuring out the problems that your business can solve. If you’re a business to business company (B2B), your services and products can be showcased as a key partner in achieving their value proposition for customers.

Customer Segment & Relationship:

Start by asking what sort of relationship the potential customer expects you to establish. In other words, you have to analyze what’s your customer segment. Are you going to target a single or a multi-sided customer segment? You can describe customer segments by their common characteristics. You can put customers into clusters having common characteristics such as students, educators, business owners, working-class, etc. You can showcase this in your business model canvas with the help of graphs and charts. These are very effective when it comes to engagingly depicting numbers. You can transform your customer segment research into attractive graphics that can be pitched to your stakeholders. Since you will have to deal with demographics like customer race, age, income, height, gender, and more, you can consider using tables and charts that come handy with business model canvas templates.

Key Partners, Activities & Resources:

Your business model canvas must encompass the building blocks of your business model such as its potential partners, activities and resources. For instance, it should be clear from the BMC what kind of key partners your business seeks and will conduct business with. For product-based companies, key activities can be learning about their customers and how to continuously improve their product to make it better. Strategic assets which are required to launch and operate the business must be included under key resources. For having a novelty factor among your competitors, key resources should be defined which will help the company get the hands-on relevant infrastructure and boost its efficiency in the long run.

Cost Structure & Revenue Stream:

Now that we know what are the resources available in hand and what activities the business will be performing, it’s time to analyse the cost. It should be determined through a business model canvas that how the key activities drive costs. Also, how the costs attune to the value proposition offered must be included as well. Types of costs that your business will be incurring in future must be identified and analysed. When talking about the revenue stream in your BMC, you should mentally map out a pattern between different customer segments and the value proposition offered. This is how you’ll be able to project revenue streams.

A crystal clear well-made business model canvas can help entrepreneurs streamline business planning, development and execution. BMC should be able to eliminate discrepancies and also align everyone to the common goals and objectives.

Royce Calvin Royce is as passionate about Internet Marketing as he is with his ever-present cup of Starbucks coffee.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...