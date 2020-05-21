Photo by LOGAN WEAVER on Unsplash

Coronavirus has affected the economy worldwide. Every business is negatively affected by the virus regardless of the maturity of the industry. Most entrepreneurs have been forced to close down their businesses, and employees have no choice but to stay at home.

Regardless of the critical situation, we are in; we still have bills to pay and unplanned expenses to take care of. This leaves us with no other option but to look for ways of making money. Even while we are quarantined, there is still the urgency of earning. But how can you make money at such a time?

Would it be a great time to start a small business amidst the corona? Let’s find out.

Know the situation at hand

At this point, you have to consider the circumstances before thinking of starting a business. As it is, most employees are forced to take unpaid leave and stay at home. The bank accounts are reading nil because most people withdrew all their money to deal with the emergency. There was no need for shopping that would last for weeks, for no one knows for how long this nightmare will last.

Many people had made it their goal to make 2020 their year. Business owners had planned to expand their business. High school graduates had a goal of joining the driving school and attending all the house parties. You, on the other hand, had hoped to start a small business that will earn you some side cash. Unfortunately, this deadly disease strikes out without warning, and your dream is shattered. You don’t have to be frustrated. There is a solution. Keep reading.

What are the possible businesses?

By now, you know the financial state of the world. Both the rich and Middle-classes are drained financially. As you think about the business you want to start, target everyone to get the best results. Limiting your business to a specific group will be a poor decision. Don’t forget that everyone is at home, and most families look for services that benefit everyone. No one is ready to spend extra at this challenging time.

Here are the possible businesses that you can try out.

Freelancing business

It is not too late to get yourself into freelancing business. This will be a perfect option for you since most people are working from home. Companies need freelancers who are willing to work with them during this time. There is so much to do in this area. What you have to do is to research the available opportunities and do what favors you. However, the competition is fierce, and you have to give your best for you to stand out. This is a great business because it does not require any physical interaction. You only need a computer and an active internet connection.

Online tutoring

Children are at home, and parents are clueless on how to keep them engaged academically. Parents are desperately looking for online tutors who will keep their kids busy. Before, there were many tutors, but people didn’t pay attention to them. They are now on-demand, and more are needed. You can give tutorials on any topic that you are good at. You can share the personal skills you have or academic knowledge about anything.

You have to be unique and lively to stand out. People are bored at home, and they wouldn’t tolerate boring tutorials. Keep in mind that they are looking for online tutorials to entertain and to keep them occupied. They need educational videos so that they learn something to do while quarantined at home.

Language translators

The virus limits people’s interactions. The office meetings are done online instead of physically. Most companies are communicating with their business partners through Skype and other technology applications. Business managers need remote translators who will keep in touch with their partners and clients from different parts of the world.

Citizens are also concerned about the welfare of other countries. But they are unable to understand the language of those countries. You can make money by translating the news into words that are understood by your clients. This option only suits you if you are multi-linguistic. If you aren’t, look for another alternative. The best platforms to use for this business are Gengo, unable, and language line.

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

Online shopping

Shopaholics are one of the most affected people during this pandemic. Malls are out of bounce, and it is unbearable for them to stay at home without shopping around. The online store allows you to sell your things online. You only need to post your products and wait for a call from your clients. I assume boredom has made you arrange your wardrobe and try out all your clothes in the closet. You were disappointed to find out that some clothes don’t fit you. If your accessories are still in good condition, sell them online, and get extra cash. Delivering the product delays the payments in this business. You can suggest to your client that you provide the product after the Corona crisis is over. He or she might be against it, but trying won’t cost you. Another option is to allow your clients to book the products and buy the products afterward. You will have nothing to lose in the end.

Podcasting

COVID-19 has created a panic environment. Podcasts will not change the situation, but at least it will cheer the people. This is the time to make people laugh and forget about their problems. Start a podcast and earn by entertaining people. You can also offer useful tips on how to deal with this virus.

The Bottom Line

During this world crisis, starting a business is not a good idea. But no one will punish you for starting an online company that will pay your bills. The only business you cannot start is the one that involves social interaction. That is a big No. Consider the five businesses that have been mentioned above. The virus should not stop you from making money! If you need instant cash, do not hesitate to borrow money online from reliable lenders and compare with ease with Instant Loan

Eileen Conant Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...