The Store Owner’s Guide to Shop Fittings in 2020

Every year sees changes in design ideas and merchandising concepts, with new shop fittings and displays being made to keep up with various trends in the industry. 2020 is no different, except that it’s also changing the way that people shop and probably for the long-term. In addition to concerns like visual appeal and organization, you now also have to consider things like sanitation in setting up your shop. Fortunately, this guide has the best insight on how you can set up shop effectively, safely, and in a way that will help your business grow as a place where people want to spend their money.

First, you need to remember the basics of shop fixtures and merchandising:

The right displays for the right product

Make everything accessible for easy shopping

Make everything visually appealing to draw customers in

Bear in mind that you can choose unique, interesting, or totally out-of-the-box fittings that suit your design or theme better if the standard-issue shop fittings don’t suit your tastes. You’re no longer limited to sterile gondolas and wire racks—you can use actual tables as displays, invest in metal piping for shelves and hanging racks with an industrial look, and so much more.

The perfect shop will have fixtures that effectively bridge the gap between functional and fashionable to provide your customers with the best shopping experience possible. Speaking of which, that’s an important part of the process— when choosing fittings, make sure that you think like a customer. If you have to, phone in a friend to help. Consider your shop and fixtures from the eyes of a shopper and think of what you’d like to see.

Navigate around the store as you would mill about when you were out shopping and see how the flow feels. Consider things like space to hold items up, walking room, room for carts if you have them, and how much inventory shop fittings will hold compared to what you need. It’s all about being thoughtful in your presentation, and the market for shop fittings and fixtures will provide you with enough selection to do that in any way that you want.

