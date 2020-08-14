Which one is better GoDaddy’s or WordPress.com website builder?

WordPress and GoDaddy are two brands that dominate the Content Management System (CMS) and web hosting market space. However, it is good to understand how each of these companies stack up against one another. This knowledge will help you to choose the best website builder in the market.

To start with, it is good to understand that both WordPress and GoDaddy offer highly useful design tools. However, GoDaddy is more ideal for beginners in web creating who are looking for an easy and quick experience. It is more demanding to use WordPress to build a website and this platform serves best for tech-savvy or more advanced users. Here is a comparison between GoDaddy and WordPress to help you choose the best website builder for your needs.

What is GoDaddy

GoDaddy is an internet giant by GoCentral. The platform has more than 18 million users making it the largest web hosting service in the world. GoDaddy provides so many digital services which include shared server hosting, domain registration and WordPress hosting.

GoCentral offers the simplest way to build a website. It is an all-inclusive hosting service and website builder. Therefore, you will not require a third-party server to use it in hosting your website. It utilizes the drag and drop approach to website building. It means that even a beginner can use it to easily create a website. The main selling point of GoCentral is the fact that it allows users to create a website from the beginning to the end within less than one hour. Thus, GoDaddy remains to be the best website builder for beginners in the whole world.

What is WordPress.com

So many people confuse WordPress.com with WordPress.org but this should not be the case. WordPress.com hosts more than 30% of all the websites and is a wildly popular web hosting provider. It is good to note that WordPress.com is an easy to use website builder.

WordPres.org gives you access to maximum customizability freedom and a wide range of plugins. On the other hand, WordPress.com will give you a simple experience in website building.

GoDaddy vs. WordPress: Usability

GoDaddy’s tends to be more user friendly than what you get in WordPress. You can create a complete website with GoCentral in less than one hour. However, the other reason for this is that GoDaddy is highly limiting. You will not get a lot of freedom to determine the design of your website and this makes the website creation process shorter.

WordPress gives users a large amount of control over the feel and look of their website. You can use the WordPress visual editor window to move your content around and place it in any place you wish on your website. You are not limited to a pre-defines layout like is the case with GoCentral.

Templates

Most people complain about the restrictive template choice that GoDaddy offers. It only has a few dozen available and they don’t have so much design customization. The color schemes of the website change a lot between templates but the layout is quite identical in every category.

The choice that WordPress offers is more than GoCentral when dealing with template selection. The reason is that almost anyone can design WordPress templates and there is a countless number that is available in the market. However, the templates of WordPress are not consistent when it comes to quality. However, given the open-source nature of WordPress, you will get some great WordPress templates.

Pricing

GoDaddy does not have a free plan but GoDaddy offers it. Both WordPress and GoDaddy offer four paid premium plans but the fee that they charge differ significantly. GoDaddy is more straightforward and all the 4 packages that it offers includes unlimited hosting space. However, only GoDaddy’s more expensive plans have eCommerce and SEO features.

When dealing with WordPress, things are not that simple. WordPress.com has a free plan but it is highly limiting. It also has 4 premium options but they are so powerful. The features that you get depend on the plan. For instance, to get access to third-party themes and plugins, you have to get the most expensive plan.

Customer Service

GoDaddy has a fully-featured customer support which is one of the reasons that has made it to grow to its current size. It has a large library of library support articles but you can also contact the customer support through tickets, live support, and phone 24/7. GoDaddy’s technicians are helpful and highly responsive.

WordPress does not offer customer support on its own. However, the answers for most of the WordPress questions are available on its support forums. If you choose a managed WordPress hosting, you will get support from technical experts. The department’s customer support has exclusive WordPress developers.

GoDaddy vs WordPress: Final Thoughts

WordPress and GoDaddy offer services that are very different and you cannot say that one of them is the best website builder overall. We can conclude that when you compare the two, it is a draw. However, WordPress is more advanced and has a wider range of themes and more advanced design features. On the other hand, GoDaddy is more user friendly and has better customer support but with limited templates. If you are looking for a highly customizable website builder, you need to choose WordPress.

Mashum Mollah Mashum Mollah is an entrepreneur, founder and CEO at BloggerOutreach.io, a blogger outreach platform. He is a passionate blogger and blogs at Blogstellar.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...