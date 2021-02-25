Tips for Evaluating Web Development Companies

Whenever you want a new website for your business, ensure that its development is in the right hands. This is a marketing investment for your business development and growth hence investing in doing it right is the key.



Strong visuals, interactive design, an influential message, user-friendly navigation, and clear calls-to-action are a few of the parameters that will surely drive the growth. If you have an outstanding website, then it will bring in more visitors, boost brand awareness, and give a clear idea of the company’s products, services, and key differentiators.

Here, we have explored several tips that will help you evaluate web development companies.

Look for the hosting options provided by the web development company

All websites are hosted on servers, which are big and super-fast computers. Before choosing your web development vendor, you can ask for details of their hosting environment that cover their physical protections as well as online security protocols. Discuss your requirements and budget to know if they can accomplish it. You should get what you pay for!

Mobile optimization should be considered

The number of people that are using mobiles to access the web is rising day by day. Hence, mobile optimization and execution of Google’s mobile-first indexing are the keys to rank high on the search engines and keep your users happy. When developing a new website, ask for a responsive design so that your new website scales in proportion while providing a better user experience. If your website is not properly accessible to the users, you may lose valuable traffic and potential customers.

Ask about the plan of search engine optimization (SEO)

While evaluating website development vendors, enquire about the SEO principles and strategies that would be included in your project. Make sure that factors such as rich and relevant content, photo alt-tags, inbound links, intra-site linking, and an ongoing strategy are included so that your website gets easily found on search engines. You can also ask the vendor to show you Google searches and search engine positions of their current clients to confirm if they will really take you to the top.

Check out the portfolio to see if the vendor is utilizing website best practices

Deciding on your web development company is a critical step, and it can’t be done lightly. So, when the web development agency offers you a portfolio, dive into the details and find out if the website’s best practices are truly being followed. Some of these are given below;

Title tag and meta description: When you check the business name (provided in Vendor’s portfolio) in Google, you will find the title tag and meta description under it. Title tag should contain applicable keywords rather than just a page name and also shouldn’t be only keyword stuffing for page ranking. Besides, the meta description should be an appealing summary of the page that the user has clicked.

SSL: Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) is a visual element of security that can be found at the top. This standard technology maintains a secure internet connection when you’re on a website and protects the sensitive data including login information, names, addresses, mobile numbers, and credit card information. HTTPS along with a lock symbol will appear in the URL if the website is secured by an SSL certificate and if it’s not, you will see an error symbol on the lock. Remember that Google favors websites with SSL certificates.

URL structure: A well-optimized URL gives an idea about the type of content on the destination page. A simple, convincing, and relevant URL is more readable for users and search engines. URL best practices include hyphens to separate the words, only lowercase letters, and a proper number of keywords.

Page speed: If the website takes more than 3 seconds to load, then you will lose many users that will badly impact your conversion. Page speed also matters to Google’s algorithm of page ranking. You can use Google’s free tool called PageSpeed Insights to make out the page speed of both the desktop and mobile versions of the website by entering web page URL.

Know if the vendor is providing maintenance and support

When the website goes live, what if there is some problem with your website at some point? Sometimes, you may also have to add new products, features, or functions and manage the website by yourself. So, it’s better to discuss with your vendor about the post-launch assistance and support. Clearly discuss, if the web development company you are evaluating can provide ongoing maintenance and service plans or you will have to get help elsewhere?

Discuss your role in the project

Don’t forget to discuss your involvement in the design and development, mainly if you want to be hands-on. Get to know your roles and responsibilities in detail. You will be probably more accountable for the basic components including the right of entry to your domain registrar account, the proper file format of the website logo, appropriate reviews and approvals after completion of each milestone, etc.. Take your website project as a partnership!

The above-mentioned tips will surely make you better prepared to evaluate and choose a web development company for your project. Keep in mind, a great website will generate a high return on investment (ROI), but a bad website will lead to a sluggish business.

