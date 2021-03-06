What Is White Label Analytics and Why Is It Important?

Digital marketing has expanded its horizon greatly in recent years. It no longer includes merely posting ads on the internet. With the number and variety of services increasing day by day, a need arises for white label marketing agencies to support your business.

Firstly, let’s discuss what white label services are. A holistic white label service provider takes care of your business’ marketing, promotion, sales, logistics, stock management, distribution, and reporting. It manages the marketing and distribution needs of your company seamlessly under one roof.

Basically, white labeling refers to availing the services of a developer and reselling or rebranding the products under your brand name. It is especially beneficial for small-scale businesses that are looking to cut additional expenses and get quality service at a low price.

Often, online marketing agencies offer third party products and software under their brand name through a white label service company. These services may include anything from analytics software to SEO, email marketing, social media campaigns, digital advertising, and much more.

But here, we will explain what white label analytics is and how it is important for your business.

What Is White Label Analytics?

White label analytics, also known as embedded analytics, refers to the ability to embed reports and dashboards into your application. With this, it becomes easy to visualize and customize the look and feel of your interface to make it consistent across all your brand offerings.

Customization of your application UI is also important to make your software unique and user-friendly. This subset of embedded analytics lets you personalize third-party services to integrate them with your brand. It has a lot of benefits to your business, which we will discuss in detail.

Goal of White Label Analytics

This kind of analytics strives to integrate third-party analytic software into an existing application while being white-labeled. This ensures that the look and feel of the application remains consistent with the brand’s other products.

A competent analytics offering includes dashboards, reports, and data visualizations, which help to manage and track data for better insights. This makes it easy for the business to measure growth, take corrective decisions quickly, and recognize the stress points of the company. Embedded analytics is more efficient and actionable compared to modern enterprise analytics.

Important Features

Embedded analytics has several useful features that address a bunch of analytical problems for a company. Some of them are:

Capable of integrating with XaaS products and onsite infrastructure

Scalable and secure as a BI solution

Allows data analysis outsourcing to experts

Extensive API capabilities to ensure smart reporting and dashboard management

Lets administrators send reports to individual users or whole organizations

Offers security, scalability, and multi-tenancy

Serves multiple clients on a single server

Uses multiple security standards including LDAP and OAuth for SaaS or on-prem applications

Where and How to Use It

Both small and large-scale companies can use white label analytics as a self-service data model. It helps to track and account for data and create reports to be sent to beneficiaries.

Even non-profit organizations can use predictive analytics to combine historical data and other relevant field data. This will ensure the correct representation of the impact that various strategies have on their company. You can keep track of investment, marketing, and other such campaigns to get quantifiable results.

Having a record of all business-related data improves the company’s image and trustworthiness in front of investors and board members. For small businesses and startups, it helps to get a picture of their financial situation as well.

Personalized analytics solutions are also used by banks, pharmaceutical giants, ecommerce companies, and many more. It can also be used to track, report, and manipulate data to highlight products and services that reflect the company’s success.

Why Is it Important for Software Providers?

Embedded analytics is very important for B2B software vendors as it provides the added features and values of a third party application without having to incur the cost of developing a BI suite. It reduces the time required to integrate the platform as well as the time-to-market on analytics capabilities.

These solutions come with technologies that have a quick deployment time, advanced API sets, and high compatibility with UI/UX systems. They also help to secure data analytics for the long run, to cope with the ever-changing market. Now, businesses can be free to focus on development activities without having to invest time, money, and working hours on analytical needs.

Benefits of White Label Analytics

We have already discussed how white label analytics supports businesses and provides solid operational backup for them. Now, let’s discuss some of its large scale benefits for a company.

1. Keeps the focus on the core business

Efficient analytics support ensures that the organization can focus on its core business rather than deploying crucial resources on data analysis. By delegating the entire task to a third-party software solution, it takes a huge burden off the company.

When such solutions are available in the market, it hardly makes sense for a startup or small business to get embroiled in the task of creating a BI platform.

2. Cost-effective and secure

As you’ve already seen, this solution is highly cost-effective compared to developing the platform in-house. And with expert software and services at hand, you can rest assured that your data is safe and secure.

3. Cross-platform consistency and domain-specific insights

These UI designs offer a consistent user experience across multiple platforms like mobile and desktop. They help to make the brand visual and voice familiar, no matter which device you’re logging in from.

White label analytics is also suitable for marketing companies that have multiple clients. In these cases, data from multiple sources can be combined and derived to form reports that give specific insights through dashboards and charts. They can then be accessed globally on demand.

4. Easy setup and usage

Most white label analytics offerings can be set up through a few steps. You can customize the portal in a few days and integrate it with your company’s platform.

After that, you will have full control over the data management features so that you can ensure a seamless experience for your customers. You will also get regular updates as and when the SaaS solutions keep updating.

5. Collaborative and big data analytics

You can avail specialized tools that allow collaboration among users. They can include features such as commenting, report sharing, adding and editing text, and inserting annotations.

With embedded analytics, you can also analyze historical data and recent data from various sources. It makes processing huge data volumes more efficient and systematic.

6. Enables interactive reporting

Data reporting consists of much more than tables and charts. With advanced solutions, you can easily create and navigate through rich data.

This can be done with interactive reports and dashboards that let all stakeholders perform functions like comment, filter, drill-down, search, and annotate, as required, to form key business insights.

Conclusion

White labeling comes as a boon for businesses who are not acquainted with marketing and analytics at an in-depth level. Instead of hiring resources to develop an analytics platform in-house, they can collaborate with white label agencies that cater to these needs.

