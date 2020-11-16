How to Boost Website Conversions This Year

Photo by Campaign Creators on Unsplash

Websites don’t come cheap and so if your website is not converting then you could be wasting your time and money. A website should be both bringing in organic traffic and converting this traffic into sales. So, how do you increase your conversions? Below, we offer some tips that we think you could really benefit from this year. Read on to find out what these are.

Optimize Your Content

Many small business owners make the mistake of filling their content with keywords that are not relevant. This can lead to visitors making their way to the site only to find out that it doesn’t offer what they are looking for. However, if the content is fully optimised and is considered relevant, customers are much more likely to convert. If you think your SEO could do with a bit of an update, we recommend investing in some SEO packages.

Add A Pop-Up

If you want to boost your website conversions this year, you need to get their attention. Pop-ups can be very effective in driving sales and getting customers to fill in any forms on your site. Your pop-up should be both attractive and interesting. Think about adding an offer of some sort to encourage the click. Just remember not to make the pop-up too intrusive!

Consider Live Chat

Often, customers don’t make the final sale because they have some concerns. While some might contact the customer service team, others will move onto another website that might offer further guidance on a product. For this reason, you should consider adding a live chat feature to your website in order to provide that support right away. There are plenty of tools that make this easy!

Simplify Forms

A large barrier for many customers involves the forms that they are required to fill in to join a mailing list or make a purchase. Forms need to be fully optimised to only require the information that is absolutely needed. Often, allowing customers to check out as a guest can also be effective as they won’t have to go through the sign up process. The simpler your forms, the more likely they are to finalise the purchase.

Adjust Your CTAs

Finally, you need to address your CTAs if you want to boost your conversions this year. CTA stands for call to action and this is what usually encourages a customer to purchase or click on something. Your CTA should be exciting and enticing. Think about swapping out things like ‘find out more’ for ‘buy now’ or ‘treat yourself’ and you might just get the results that you need.

Try These Tips

Don’t let your hard work go to waste – optimize your website and start boosting those conversions this year. Think about how relevant your website is to the keywords that are you targeting and don’t forget to adjust your CTAs. This should give you the results that you need.

