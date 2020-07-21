Understanding Gender Differences in Online Purchase Decision Making

Gender effects remain abysmally understood in the E-commerce space. As you may know, there exist gender differences in online purchasing decisions. The differences in decision making are mostly influenced by purchasing intentions, perceived risks, and interactivity, among other contributing factors.

Similarly, attitude is another paramount significance as an influence of purchase intentions. Most studies have found that the attitude towards an online product presentation influences the purchase intentions of most men than women.

Such information can help many E-commerce brand managers, website developers, and designers. They’ll be more gender-aware in developing and designing their web presence by using Gender APIs for segmenting the customers into males or females in order to increase conversions.

Information on Gender Differences in Connection to Purchase Behavior

Although many factors influence a customer’s purchase decision making behavior, gender is one of the most significant factors. Men and women approach online shopping with varying desires, considerations, and perspectives.

Several studies have proved essential findings concerning gender differences and purchase behavior. Hence, understanding this becomes very crucial to any E-commerce business in the market. Moreover, information on gender differences connected to purchasing practice would also be of great significance when the company is seeking to increase their sales.

How do these differences affect online shopping behavior and what can you do to achieve sufficient productivity for your business.

Understand Gender Motives

Whether it’s remote shopping or not, both the men and women have different motives. Research findings indicate that each of the genders mentioned above possesses varying reasons that trigger their purchasing behaviors.

Most men are driven by an intended purpose, which means that they are mostly shopping to accomplish something. Men act from facts and intentions, meaning that they’ll only require shopping when they need the value from the products.

However, the same cannot be said about their gender counterparts. According to research by The Mediterranean Journal of Sciences (2017), women are more of hedonic shoppers. This means that they act from emotional and intrinsic responses. In simpler terms, most women indulge in shopping because it’s an activity driven by their sensations.

Most websites have different layouts on their landing pages for both men and women. When vividly observed, the interface for men emphasizes a clear navigation route made of different but to the point categories.

On the other hand, most female layouts focus on selling a sensation or different types of emotions. Moreover, some websites also provide tools for women to see how the products would look on them.

Use of Professional Application Program Interface

After understanding the different gender motives in online shopping, how you can maximize the information should be the next move. Fortunately, the advancement in technology has made it possible for many online stores to reap extensive and tangible fruits connected to gender motives in online shopping.

There are tools such as the Gender API dedicated to digesting the information once a customer opens an account. Such a tool helps you determine the gender, which results in a better understanding of the real motive for their shopping spree.

Moreover, this tool ensures your registration forms are in check, which helps you optimize your conversions. With such capabilities, growing an E-commerce business becomes an even more lucrative venture. This is because understanding and solving your customer’s needs is the first objective for any online store.

Royce Calvin

