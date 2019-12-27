Top Products to Sell Online in 2020

There are a lot of opportunities to make money online these days, yet none seem to be as lucrative as selling merchandise. Thanks to modern technology, individuals can sell products online without having to come up with their own brands or innovative ideas. From clothes and shoes to technology and gadgets, there are a plethora of things you can acquire and sell to the masses and earn a decent living. If you’re going to be successful in this line of business, however, choosing the right products to sell is a must.

Anyone can set up an online store and begin selling things, but if those products aren’t in high demand, chances are they won’t sell very many. So, if you plan on starting your own online store from home in 2020, you’ll want to do your due diligence to determine which merchandise will generate the best chances of success. Below are some to consider:

Vintage and/or Antiques

From antique rings and necklaces from some of the best antique dealers in the industry to vintage living room furniture and bedroom sets from estate and yard sales, vintage and antique merchandise continue to be a popular niche. More than just items that accrue value over time, vintage and antique items are essentially unique pieces that add character to your home and/or personal style. From millennials to the rich and famous, there’s a large market to advertise your antique or vintage products.

Dietary Supplements

As more people look for all-natural solutions to improve their health and prevent life-threatening diseases and illnesses, there has been an increased interest in dietary supplements. They are ideal for helping to enhance diets by providing key vitamins, nutrients, and minerals the mind and body need to flourish. All-natural supplements are, therefore, in high demand and can turn a significant product when marketed to the right audience.

Natural Oils and Herbs

With health and wellness at the top of everyone’s list for the new year, you can’t go wrong with selling natural oils and herbs. From essential oils like lavender, peppermint, and eucalyptus to top-selling healing herbs like ginseng, chamomile, and ginger, everyone is looking for the most powerful solutions to treating common medical ailments and conditions.

Phone Accessories

With new models of smartphones being developed every few months, selling accessories for the latest technology could turn you a decent profit. Products like phone cases, charger cords, adapters, screen protectors, earbuds, and other add-ons and devices for smartphones are very affordable to invest in and sell fairly quickly.

Shapewear

Feeling sexy, confident, and attractive is something all women strive for. These days there are plenty of products to help improve the way a woman feels about herself. Yet, none seem to be as popular as shapewear. This is essentially undergarments worn by women to hide trouble areas (butt, thighs, and stomach) so they feel great when they get dressed up. From Spanx to waist trainers and control-top panties, there’s a large demographic interested in finding quality products at a reasonable price.

Cruelty-Free, All-Natural Beauty Products

Last, but certainly not least on the list of top products to sell online in 2020 is cruelty-free all-natural beauty products. Women are becoming more conscious of the beauty products they purchase as it pertains to cruelty to animals, the environment, and their own health and well-being. Beauty products that are free from animal testing, produced with the least amount of waste, and comprised of the best ingredients are becoming increasingly popular buys.

Do Your Research

While these are by far some of the most popular products to consider selling online in 2020, it is always recommended that you do your due diligence. When determining which products are best to sell you want to look at factors like consumer demand, competitors, profitability, and popularity. You must also decide whether you want to create your own products, become an independent sales rep for already established brands, or purchase products in bulk and resale online for a profit.

Making a living by selling products online has become an increasingly popular avenue to take. From stay at home moms to college students and beyond, it’s a convenient, flexible, and scalable business opportunity that can generate a few extra bucks or significant revenue that replaces your full-time income. If you’re going to be successful with an online store, however, you must start with determining which products will sell the best. Consider products like those listed above or do your own homework to discern which merchandise is best suited for your eStore.

