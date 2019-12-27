Tips for Improving a Small E-Commerce Business

Photo by rupixen.com on Unsplash

The world of small business e-commerce is constantly changing. As the devices of the digital world change and become more practical and advanced, online stores need to find ways to keep up with demand. To keep the revenue streams of your business flowing, it is important to stay on the lookout for ways to improve your small e-commerce business. Below are some tips for achieving e-commerce success.

1. Don’t Let Technology Scare You

Many small e-commerce business owners get intimidated by all the tech available to them and are afraid they will not be able to learn everything themselves. Thankfully, a little bit of research will uncover many tools that can automate many of the technologies you will need to grow your business. Examples include built-in shopping carts and drag and drop sales funnels. Familiarizing yourself with the options available to your business is the first step in clearing technology hurdles.

2. Reduce Delivery Times

It can be tough as a small business owner to compete with big online retailers such as Amazon when it comes to shipping speeds. There is constant pressure being put on small businesses to get products to customers as fast as possible. To get over this hurdle, many e-commerce business owners are looking to utilize last mile logistics for products shipped. This refers to the movement of products from a warehouse to the final destination. The goal of this type of service is to have your products delivered to your customers as quickly as possible while minimizing shipping costs.

3. Bundle Products for Sale

A great way to set yourself apart from the competition is to bundle up your products. The idea behind this is to separate your product offerings from the competition by enticing buyers with something special added to the cost. For example, you may offer a special price on a cell phone case when your customers are looking to buy phone chargers. Bundling similar products can entice customers because they feel like they’re getting a better deal from you over the competition.

4. Keep Updated with SEO Practices

Search engines play an important part of the online experience for millions of consumers. It is critically important for small e-commerce businesses to focus much of their efforts on search engine optimization for success. Optimizing your SEO efforts is a strategy to help you get more traffic from your target audience effectively. Small business owners need to have basic SEO knowledge to create actionable steps to gain more online traffic to their websites.

5. Use Quality Photos

According to some online research conducted by 3M, visuals such as photos and videos get processed much quicker than text by consumers online. In some cases, it is up to 60,000 times more effective because people are naturally visual learners. A great way to improve your small e-commerce business is to improve your photos and videos on your websites. If you use social media platforms for marketing, posts that contain images are more likely to get noticed or shared than those without.

6. Build Trust

The internet continues to make purchasing items online easier. To make your business stand out, you need to find ways to build trust. One way to accomplish this is by using opt-in incentives such as informative newsletters and free reports. Getting the first purchase from customers is often the most difficult because they need to trust your company before spending their money. Taking time to build rapport will create a strong relationship with your customers so that you can offer them more products and services in the future.

Running a successful small e-commerce business takes a lot of time and hard work. The key is to know your customers and find out what they are looking for. Then you will be able to find a way to offer it to them in a way that other e-commerce businesses are not.

