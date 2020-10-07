Ready-made eCommerce solutions: Boon for Small Businesses.

In a dynamic online world, building a startup from scratch is quite a challenge. Creating a business from scratch is sometimes so unbearable that most of the eCommerce startups fail in their initial years.

“In the US alone, 20% of the startups fail within the first 2 years while 45% fail within the first 5 years.”

But why does this happen?

If we consider only a lack of creativity, I have seen many very creative businesses turning into a big fiasco. The only angle plausibly responsible here is “Lack of Proper Technology,” resulting from fewer funds and investments.

So, What is the economical solution to this problem?

Well, the most economical and budget-friendly solution to save a startup from crumbling down is a Ready-made eCommerce solution.

There is no need to trust me blindly. This blog will give you reasons to believe that ready-made eCommerce solutions are boon for small businesses. But before we begin, let us quickly see what a Ready-made eCommerce Solution is.

What Is A Ready-made eCommerce Solution?

You can see ready-made eCommerce solutions like buying ready-made clothes. You just have to check how well they fit you and voila! You are done.

Similarly, a ready-made eCommerce solution is an online available template with all the essential features of a shopping website like add to cart, payment etc. that can be used as a fully functional eStore for your business.

A ready-made eCommerce solution saves time, money, and efforts made towards building custom software. A ready-made eCommerce solution is also seen as a white label solution that needs to be customized as per the business’ needs. This customization involves only the frontend design of the website.

These ready-made solutions are easy to implement and are great for startups and small enterprises with tight budgets. They can count on it for the success of their eCommerce business.

Now that you know what a Ready-made eCommerce Solution is, we can begin singing its praises.

Benefits Of Using A Ready-made eCommerce Solution.

1. Built-in Useful Features: The real treasure!

The ready-made eCommerce solutions are designed to keep in mind startups and small businesses to quickly launch their web and mobile applications. Hence, the websites and mobile applications they roll out are already equipped with all the essential features of a modern eCommerce platform.

The useful features I am talking about are:

Shopping carts

Payment gateways integration

Product filters

Coupon and offers

Marketing tools

These features are already embedded in the ready-made eCommerce solutions.

2. Easy On Your Pocket + Easy to Use.

Considering startups are generally tight on budget, the ready-made eCommerce solutions are the best options. This is because the custom software solutions require higher investment of both money as well as time.

By choosing a ready-to-use eCommerce solution, a startup entrepreneur doesn’t have to think about investment and, at the same time, can quickly adopt an omnichannel approach.

For instance, If you choose Shopify, you can start your dream business online with just 9 USD (lite plan). However, a plan this low doesn’t let you create a full-fledged website.

3. You Can Easily Manage It Post Launch.

Ready-to-use eCommerce platforms are designed in such a way that anyone can easily handle the apps and websites. Throughout the entire deployment process of these eCommerce websites, the requirement of a technical proficient reduces to some number.

Even after the launch of the eCommerce website based on ready-made eCommerce platforms, all the aspects can be handled from a single dashboard that generally comes with the solution. This means that even if you are from a non-tech background, it won’t be difficult for you to manage your website once your website is launched.

4. Problem Solved! : No Hiring or Team Management Required.

The major problem that any new startup faces are scouting, hiring, and retaining top development talent. Generally, the startups at their early stages are short of resources, making them unattractive for expert developers.

Even if they choose the path of outsourcing their development job, the constant trouble is team management and driving development endeavours according to their goals.

So, I think you must have a clue by now how a ready-made solution will help them here.

A ready-made eCommerce solution saves an entrepreneur from all the hassles, as mentioned earlier. This is by providing a ready-to-use solution that requires fewer technical resources as well as team members. This way, a startup can quickly launch their services without having to wait for months.

5. Deployment And Launch: Swift As A Shadow!

After buying a ready-made solution for their eCommerce website, startups can quickly launch their platforms without investing too much money in features they do not need initially.

A ready-made eCommerce solution like Quick or ZenCart can accelerate the launch by allowing startups to launch a full-featured eCommerce store and mobile app within a short period.

The only drawback is that you won’t get a hybrid or progressive web app or a highly advanced eCommerce website, which you do not need in your initial years.

6. Style It Like You Own It: Highly Customizable & Scalable.

Ready-made eCommerce solutions are highly customizable and scalable. You can select from the enormous templates they have provided.

Startups can even use the built-in features to customize their dream website as well as eCommerce mobile apps. Another worth admitting thing is that these solutions support several hundred products at one single instance with the ability to add more products on the go.

All this concludes that startups can scale their businesses without doubting the potential of these solutions.

7. First Try, Then Buy!

Another spectacular advantage of choosing from the pool of ready-made solutions is the free trial option. Most of the eCommerce development companies in India who offer ready-made eCommerce solutions also provide a trial period before buying their pro version.

I understand you are nascent in the world of business and so you will end up making mistakes, and eventually, you’ll learn from them. But you must try and avoid wherever you get a chance. This is why trial versions are made.

Try and test the eCommerce platforms until you are satisfied.

Where To Go Next?

From useful built-in features to free trials, we have discussed all the benefits of investing in a ready-made eCommerce solution. But what’s next?

Once you have made up your mind, the preceding step would be to get in touch with eCommerce development services and buy the best-in-class ready-made eCommerce platform for you.

All your needs will be taken care of by them. You just have to sit back and get yourself ready for the more prominent success strategies.

Till then, that’s all, folks!

Shefali Basu I’m Shefali Basu and I am a Sr. tech-consultant and writer working for PixelCrayons which is a leading app & software development company in India. I love to write about all the latest technologies.

