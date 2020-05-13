Pet Products That Are Perfect For A Dropshipping Business

Photo by Christopher Beddies on Unsplash

Running a dropshipping business for pet supplies is no easy feat. The essential steps, such as establishing a point of sale, managing suppliers, and catering to customers, each come with their own challenges.

However, the most crucial part of a pet supply dropshipping operation is selecting the right products. Choose the right items, and you will see them flying off your virtual shelves. However, pick the wrong merchandise, and your shopping cart will hardly see a sale.

To make sure that you don’t block out your revenue with the wrong items, here are five pet products to showcase in your online store. Having these items in your virtual inventory will help you strike a chord with your target audience.

1. Rubber Ball Toys for Dogs

Photo by Stainless Images on Unsplash

Whether someone has a large doggo or a small puppy, among the essential items for any dog owner are ball toys.

Why Should You Choose This Item?

Ball toys are considered a staple for every dog’s recreational needs, and can appeal to dog owners right off the bat.

While these toys boast of a low price, their circulation makes up for it and makes them a profitable item to hold in the long run. Finding suppliers for these basic toys is also significantly easier than most other items.

What to Look For?

Since they are mostly used for playing fetch, make sure that the ball toys you select boast a sturdy build. Ensuring non-toxic materials is another plus.

Maintaining quality in these basic toys might seem like an additional step, but it is a good way to make your store stand out of the crowd to your target audience.

2. Dog Crates and Kennels

Photo by Charles Deluvio on Unsplash

A dog crate is yet another item that is highly essential for dog owners. Used for housebreaking and transportation, these crates can be found in practically any household with a canine member.

Why Should You Choose This Item?

Dog crates are primarily used for house training, which makes them a big part of any dog’s life. Dog owners also need these crates for transportation and vet visits. They are also used to make dogs comfortable within their home.

Holding this item in your store improves your chances of nabbing some valuable sales while also helping pet owners.

What to Look For?

Make sure that you offer different sizes of crates to appeal to dog owners of all types.

Durability and affordability also play a big role in the success of these products. Ensure to keep an eye out for these factors as well.

3. Cat Scratching Posts

Photo by Jeff Tumale on Unsplash

Cat scratching posts are crucial care items for felines of all types. That’s why most cat owners have this product in their homes.

Why Should You Choose This Item?

No matter the breed of a cat, they usually need something to scratch on. Fulfilling this inherent requirement through a scratching post helps pet owners save their furniture and curtains from getting the brunt of cat claws. Scratching posts also serve as ideal exercise equipment for cats.

Scratching posts are moderately priced and come in a variety of sizes and designs. Even the most basic of scratching posts are highly sought after by cat owners. This makes them a good item to showcase through your online store.

What to Look For?

Make sure that the scratching post is made out of durable material. Usually, a mix of a wooden structure with sturdy ropes does the trick.

You should also look for different price points to appeal to a wide variety of cat owners.

4. Pet Food Bowls

Photo by Konstantinos Feggoulis on Unsplash

Whether the owner follows a homemade or store-bought diet, every pet needs sustenance. This is why pet food bowls are considered as essential pet supplies.

Why Should You Choose This Item?

Unless you’re eating street food, you wouldn’t eat without the proper dishes, would you? Pets deserve the same dignity and care, which is why pet food bowls are considered a crucial care item.

Whether someone is buying these food bowls for their first pet or purchasing them to replace existing supplies at home, they often fly off the shelves with the right merchandising. This makes it a no brainer to showcase these items through your dropshipping business.

What to Look For?

Cats and dogs have different food bowls that fulfill the special needs of their anatomy. Make sure that you also select a variety of food bowls that are made out of non-toxic materials.

Once again, affordability and durability rank high. Select a supplier that fulfills both aspects perfectly.

5. Catnip Toys

Photo by Philippine FITAMANT on Unsplash

It’s hard to please perpetually disapproving cats, unless you are talking about catnip. As a surefire way to make felines happy, catnip toys are a big hit among cat owners.

Why Should You Choose This Item?

Catnip is a plant with natural chemicals to induce euphoria in cats. The plant is edible and acts as a sedative for cats. But simply smelling it has a profound effect on felines that shoots their joy off the roof.

Catnip toys are stuffed with a healthy amount of catnip and ensure that kitties can get their fair share of euphoria through them. In order to keep their cats happy, cat owners often use catnip toys. This makes them a must-have item for any online pet store, with dropshipping stores being no exception to the rule.

What to Look For?

Make sure that the supplier you choose uses original catnip and non-toxic materials to make these toys.

Most catnip toys are priced affordably, but their costs can vary. Make sure that you are doing a price comparison among suppliers before finalizing one for your venture.

These Supplies Have the Potential to Become Bestsellers

Due to their function and demand, these pet supplies have all the potential to become the bestsellers at an online pet store. Sourcing these items through the right dropship supplier can help you appeal to your target audience and allow you to make the most out of your business.

Jenny Fulbright Jenny Fulbright is a writer for PowerHomeBiz.com.

