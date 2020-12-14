Evolving Tech Stack Enables High-Performance Ecommerce

How the fast evolving technology stack comprising edge platforms is making way for high-performance e-commerce?

All the technologies and tools shaping the web, e-commerce, and mobile apps are continuously evolving. Naturally, with each new technology and tool businesses get new opportunities. The expanding edge network capabilities make the latest example of how a new tech stack enhances performance and customer experience.

Core Web Vitals: Google’s Quality Parameters

Actually, the app performance and the end-user experience are both considered key to the approach of Google representing “Core Web Vitals” providing guidance and delivering parameters for superior web user experience. You can hire certified Magento developers for building a robust e-commerce store with all key features, but it doesn’t guarantee meeting these key requirements set by Google.

Core Web Vitals that are the deciding factor for organic search rankings are represented by three principal elements, respectively as follows.

The first parameter is all about the page loading time and particularly the loading speed for the main content of the website.

The second important parameter concerns the responsiveness of the interactions when users make inputs.

The third important aspect is the visual consistency, design stability, and the expected design behaviour for the page content.

Fast-Evolving Technology Stack

The choice of the technology stack for the e-commerce sector is fast evolving. With the evolving changes in the eCommerce industry new and newer technologies are coming to the rescue of e-commerce stores. Obviously, the choice of the technology stack is playing a decisive role in creating competitive value for e-commerce brands.

Many eCommerce stores for years are struggling to deliver improved web store speed and performance, optimum visibility in the search engine ranks, and new web store technologies such as accelerated mobile pages (AMP) or Progressive Web Apps (PWA).

The emergence of front-end development frameworks such as React, Vue, or Flutter for sophisticated web store development and backend technologies like NodeJS pave the way for building e-commerce stores with a customer-centric approach.

Edge Platforms and Low-code, No-code Revolution

Edge platforms that have rapidly taken lead in e-commerce development have the prowess of the edge community, the community of content, and material suppliers for e-commerce stores. Edge platforms are also known for the smooth integration and easy rendering of static web pages.

An easy way to explain the power of edge computing in the context of the web stores is to see how without coding or simply by using the cloud platform experts a store can build functionalities brick by brick. The cloud-based services and pre-rendered solutions that help to build web pages instead of building everything from the bottom up explains the power of edge platforms.

The e-commerce platforms with no coding help and the drag-and-drop presentations that we find on Shopify, BigCommerce, or Wix are also examples of edge platforms or solutions that shape the modern web stores. Both the no-code and low-code development of websites and web stores clearly showcase the power of edge platforms.

We already have frontend frameworks like React or Vue that help with ready to use pre-coded components for building robust e-commerce stores and business websites with a lot of features. With the frontend frameworks, the concept of component-based development with very less code began. But the low-code and no-code revolution were yet to see more breakthroughs.

Perceiving the Power of Edge Platforms Through Subsequent.js

Before you hire a Woocommerce development company or another Magento expert, consider the development options from the scratch by using Edge platforms.

The latest frameworks like Subsequent.js. represents a more robust edge platform with huge flexibility and capability to develop frontend by using very less amount of code or no code in complete contrast to many other frontend frameworks in the market.

The framework built on top of React makes it easier to utilise React for web and e-commerce development. This is a classic example of how edge platforms work. The framework among other top qualities is also exceptional in making the React framework friendly to the search engine optimization efforts.

When it was first unrolled, Subsequent.js was basically used for developing static net pages that can be created in a shorter span of time and that can easily feed the search engine crawler of Google to learn and perceive over time. This has been the key value proposition of the framework. As time passed, the framework continued to improve and is now capable of building more complicated web stores with pre-rendering and server-aspect rendering capabilities.

The framework for the frontend developer brought several never-before aspects to deliver really dream come true experience. One can easily use the latest React knowledge and can render React completely while keeping yourself from the efforts of coding altogether.

The web stores that continuously need capabilities like image optimisation, asset compression, CDN caching, etc couldn’t depend on the frontend developers. Edge platforms are often looked up to for help on these aspects that traditionally have been out of the bound of frontend developers.

How the Edge Platforms Can Work With Other Latest eCommerce Technologies?

Now that we have explained the power of Edge platforms for e-commerce web development, it is important to know how Edge platforms can fit with other technologies for e-commerce development.

Headless Commerce:

Just think of having an online store where you can sell the products through multiple marketplaces or through several e-commerce apps or through live streaming or through an eCommerce website owned by you.

Now if you need to keep all the product information in one place without losing on the variety of options for product presentation, a headless content management system can be the ideal solution. This will also help the e-commerce business to take advantage of the robust backend of the CMS platform.

React:

Now when using a headless commerce platform like BigCommerce CMS accessed through an app interface, React can be used to pull data more efficiently. On top of all these, React Native allows building native apps using the same codebase.

Next.js:

In case you want to create a lightning-fast website that perfectly Core Web Vitals requirements of Google, implementing personalized features can be problematic. This is where Next.js can be a great alternative solution.

Conclusion

Finally, let us understand that the promise of the Edge platform not only consists of performance optimization but also allowing optimum flexibility in running different versions of web pages with ease. Since the vast majority of personalization elements will be at the edge of a network, this can ensure fast-paced performance at the same time.

Yakshit Bose Yakshit Bose is the Senior Developer at leading Custom WordPress Development Services Company CMARIX Technolabs Pvt. Ltd. He is an experienced WordPress developer. He likes to share his thoughts on Web development, CMS development, and Technology News.

