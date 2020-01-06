6 Things You Need to Know If You Want to Grow Your Clothing eCommerce Business

Photo by Marcus Loke on Unsplash

There is no end in sight when it comes to the eCommerce industry growth. Millions of retailers across the globe are reaping the benefits of this industry and many have obviously found success since the figures are constantly growing.

These smart and talented people have connected the dots and realized how great fashion (and clothing specifically) retailing can be, especially when it is done online. Thanks to the internet and other technological advances, they give their customers amazing user experience and in return are able to grow their businesses.

If you are in fashion eCommerce, you are probably in search of tips that can help you grow. After all, there are too many vendors so it’s becoming quite difficult to stand apart from the rest.

If you’d like to learn these tips and find out what you can do to boost your clothing business, keep reading.

Start with your website

Photo by Charles on Unsplash

Since your website is the face of your business, it has to be spotless. Your online store has to be both beautiful and functional if you want to grow.

In order to achieve this, you need to consider your end-user and create a simple and secure purchase journey. This will encourage shoppers to come back for more.

First of all, make it easy for visitors to browse your website. Your visitors should be able to browse multiple products at once before making informed decisions. So, it would be wise to offer the option to display every product.

Also, offer sorting options so that your visitors don’t have to struggle with filtering the product range. Additionally, try to implement a ‘Save Items’ button. This way, shoppers will be able to save items for later without actually adding them to their carts.

When it comes to product descriptions and images, you need to be thorough and accurate. Provide a description that fits the product and never alter images in any malicious way.

Try to provide high-quality photos that are accompanied by a good description that informs visitors about everything they need to know product-wise.

Finally, if you want to nail your website’s design, aim at the simple layout (or theme) but never forget that it has to be functional both on desktop and mobile devices.

Dominate the social media game

There are high chances that your audience is present on various social media platforms. After all, these networks have never been more popular.

Therefore, if you want to be recognized and want more people to hear about you, you need to have a strong social media presence. This is a sure way to stand out from the rest. However, you need to have a unique social media strategy.

For a start, create a page for your company on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and LinkedIn. These social networks can actually be quite helpful in fashion and clothing eCommerce.

Firstly, you should connect your store to as many social platforms as possible. That way, when someone finds a post or a photo of your product, they are one tap (click) away from your website and the products offered there. This makes it quite convenient and easy for people to go straight to your store and immediately press the ‘Buy’ button.

On top of that, your strategy needs to include quality posts. For instance, you can start a clothing blog. This is a good way to build a readership that can easily be converted into customers.

Finally, networks such as Instagram and Pinterest are of special importance to you since they revolve around visual content. That means that you need to regularly post your products there and try to make the content you post conversion-friendly.

Everything you do needs to provide some value and when your audience recognizes that, you will be rewarded with better sales figures. Needless to say, growth can hardly happen without an increase in sales.

Use a PLM

Maybe you aren’t familiar with the concept of PLM. However, soon you will be hooked and buzzing to learn more.

PLM stands for Product Lifecycle Management. This kind of technology links every single part of your fashion business – from concept, development, and sourcing to manufacturing and retail – using only one source of truth for product data.

But, what does all this mean to you? How can you benefit from PLM? Well, with a quality apparel PLM, you can enjoy the following benefits:

speeding up time to market

better efficiency

waste reduction

product cost reduction

better product quality

improved supplier collaboration

On top of that, since this is an enterprise solution, its job is to connect people and give them a place to collaborate, share, give approvals, track changes, and so on.

This will surely help you grow since the whole operating aspect of your business becomes more efficient and easier.

Give influencers a chance

Since fashion enthusiasts always have idols from the industry, wouldn’t it be wise to ask those individuals to review the clothes you are selling?

These popular people are called influencers and thanks to them, influencer marketing was born.

One of the best ways of standing out in the eCommerce clothing industry is to take advantage of influencer marketing. So, why not start collaborating with some of them?

These individuals don’t always seek financial compensation, sometimes they just want you to send them some of your products for free. They later post about them on social networks and that’s it. Your product is sky-rocketed into space.

So, think about pairing up with an influencer that will post about your brand and your products. This will help you gain exposure from the target audience and ultimately help you grow.

Reviews are important!

Image by PatternPictures from Pixabay

You need to find a way to provide the best possible products to your shoppers. But once you manage to do that, it’s even more important to ask for reviews.

Yes, product quality is probably the most important part of doing business. However, if you want more eyes on your products, you need to show off your reviews. People would much rather trust other people than a big brand or an online ad.

Reviews will always influence a potential buyer’s decision and that is why you have to make it convenient for people to leave reviews. You can then display those reviews where other people can see them.

Even if you have negative reviews, don’t remove them. It happens every so often that something goes bad and a person leaves a bad review. Instead of removing it, learn from it and see how you can make it up to your buyers.

Learn from your mistakes and improve the product. Also, always show off a good mixture of both the good and the bad reviews. This will let people know that you’re not trying to mislead them into buying from you.

Emphasize customer service

Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

Customer service is a fundamental part of your business. The truth is that it can sometimes make or break your whole company. And that is why you need to invest both your money and efforts into providing the best possible customer service.

Remember that nothing is more frustrating than encountering an unpleasant customer service representative. An even worse thing that can happen is a failure to resolve an issue.

When a problem occurs, you can’t run away from it, but instead, you have to do your best to resolve it. This is something all your customer service reps need to be aware of and practice regularly.

Ensure that your employees are always pleasant, patient, and well-educated about your products. An even better thing you can do is enable 24/7 coverage. In other words, you should always be there for your customers, especially if you run an international business.

This can be pretty expensive, but a good way to incorporate it would be to introduce a chatbot to your website. This is a line of code that works around the clock and never tires.

Eileen Conant Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...