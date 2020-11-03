5 Ways to Make Your eCommerce Business Stand Out From the Competitors

Just when we thought eCommerce couldn’t get any bigger, COVID-19 hit and made it the most viable way to shop. As of this year, online sales account for “14.1% of all retail sales worldwide.” But these numbers are predicted to keep growing, reaching over 20% in the next three years.

So, what does this mean for your eCommerce business? Experts say it means the door is wide open for you, but it can be pretty daunting for a lot of small business owners. It’s true, it’s not as easy to stand out from the crowd as it once was, but with a few helpful tips, you can have the thriving online business you always dreamed of.

1. Never stop marketing.

This is an old industry term that still holds true today. However, many business owners fail to do it because they’re afraid of running everyone off. The truth is, though, that marketing is simply a conversation. And believe it or not, it usually works itself naturally into every conversation you have. Think about the last time you met someone new at a party. What was the first thing one of you asked? It was probably something along the lines of “What do you do for a living?”

As you can see, that’s the perfect opportunity to tell them about your product. And this works for any business, whether eCommerce or brick and mortar. After all, why can’t someone you meet in-person be an online customer? For this reason, it’s a good idea to keep business cards on you at all times. And companies like MinesPress cater to businesses like yours that need custom printed products.

2. Get social proof.

You’ll see this in the form of celebrity endorsements for large companies, but what does it mean for small businesses like yours? For most businesses, good reviews and social media recommendations drive their sales. For example, if someone is buying a baby product, they’ll probably check for recommendations in a moms’ social media group. But getting these reviews and recommendations can take some time. People have to try your product or service first. The best way to do this is to offer giveaways and promotions so that you can gain more customers. Try hanging out in Facebook groups that match your target market. Just be sure they allow your type of marketing and offer help and advice more than sales pitches.

3. Offer better prices.

This might go without saying, but all things considered equal, a customer will probably choose the product with the lowest price. This is not always an easy thing to do because larger companies can get better prices because they can place larger orders. But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. You just have to become a master of shopping around. Many eCommerce business owners find success in buying and selling products they get from liquidation sales. Often, these are overstocked promotional products, customer returns, and products and accessories like video games, monitors, headphones, and office supplies. Follow best practices when shopping a liquidation sale to find the right products at the right prices.

4. Build a better website.

One of the fastest ways to stand out online is with a professional and easy-to-use website. Your website is one of your company’s assets and is an extension of your brand. A professional website builds credibility, giving your customers the assurance that you’re not some “fly-by-night” operation. It lets them know they can count on you to be there for follow-up customer service. Furthermore, it can provide a platform to educate your customers on the uses of your product. This can be a great way to keep loyal customers and draw new ones in.

5. Write for other websites.

A concept called guest blogging is a good way to get your company’s name out there and establish credibility. And most blog owners are looking for content to fill their blog, so it’s usually not a problem finding a platform. The key is to be upfront about what your purpose is and offer real help in your writing, rather than pushing a product.

