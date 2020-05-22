5 of the Best eCommerce Marketing Strategies to Explode Your Sales

eCommerce marketing is one of the best ways to increase sales for any company. This is because these strategies raise knowledge about the brand online, and potential customers –or existing ones- get to know about the products offered.

eCommerce is a combination of traditional marketing strategies applied in the modern data-driven world, which involves multiple channels at once. This increases your options when it comes to reaching out to current and potential customers. eCommerce companies are experts at noticing emerging marketing trends, which is a sure way to increase sales. While some strategies have changed over time, some have worked before and that will continue to work in the near future.

Here are the top five eCommerce marketing strategies you should know about if you want to make your sales explode:

1. What is Your Content?

This is the fundamental base when it comes to online marketing. Content marketing can include diverse forms of material that you can easily post online. This goes from videos to blog posts. The important thing is that the customer becomes interested in your content and your product.

One of the great things about content marketing is that it allows you to do different things. You can provide educational resources that are related to your products or your business area. An all-in-one marketing platform like Adrack would be able to show you all the options you have for content marketing. This strategy is also a great way to increase brand awareness and, of course, directly sell your product.

2. Word-of-mouth Marketing

This sounds like a very traditional way to do things. However, word-of-mouth marketing or referral marketing is very efficient because of human nature. People naturally love to share the things they enjoy with others. This is especially true when there’s also an incentive to do so.

Therefore, the best way to include referral marketing programs in your marketing strategy is by offering an incentive that will depend on the service you’re providing. Let’s take the example of food delivery companies. Most of them offer free credits or a discount on a client’s next purchase if they refer the service to someone else.

A genius strategy is to also add an incentive for the person receiving the referral. Following the food delivery example, the person who has been invited to use the delivery service would also receive a number of credits after using the referral code. This is a great way to start your interaction with this potential new client.

Also, they will be more likely to refer to the service themselves as they will remember the benefits of doing so.

3. You Got Email

For all those who thought email was dead, think again. 91% of consumers go through their emails at least once a day. This means that it continues to be one of the most used forms of communication. How can you tap into this form of marketing?

You can offer time-limited discounts or provide information on a new product you’re launching. Email marketing is especially effective when it comes to retarget customers, especially when they started a purchasing process but didn’t finish it. One of the things that can be challenging about this is not ending up in the spam folder.

A way to circumvent this is by inviting your customers to become part of a mailing list. You can provide incentives such as discounts for providing their email address. Lastly, remember to make the emails mobile-friendly! This is key if you want this strategy to have a shot at being effective.

4. Instagram, Instagram, Instagram

One of the most novel eCommerce strategies is using Instagram to your advantage. People often use Instagram as a source of inspiration when it comes to purchases. You can reach a wide audience with well-timed posts and push advertisements.

Remember to use hashtags as a lot of people go to Instagram with the sole purpose of looking for stores like yours or similar to yours. By using hashtags, you increase the probabilities of your feed being found by a potential customer.

Lastly, you can use the analytics provided by Instagram Business to better understand your demographic, the perfect times to post, and even some of the things you might be doing wrong when using this important tool.

5. Facebook Advertisement

Facebook is by far the best social media platform when it comes to ads. They have built an entire platform that allows you to target almost every detail of your targeted demographic. Despite this, it might be a process of trial and error to get it right.

Like Instagram, Facebook offers comprehensive analytics on the reach of your ads. Furthermore, depending on the size of your company, you can get direct advice from Facebook consultants, which will be in charge of positioning your brand to have the best chances of excelling on the platform.

Marcus Berkovitz Marcus Berkovitz is a content writer at Adrack and is specialized in marketing and growth hacks for various types of businesses.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...