4 Strategies for Improving eCommerce Customer Satisfaction

With so much competition in the business world, customer satisfaction is more important now than ever before. Not too long ago, companies only thought about how to sell their products or services, but now they realize how important it is to have satisfied customers that will come back for more instead of turning to competitors.

It can be very profitable to be in the eCommerce market since more and more people are transitioning to online shopping. However, there are also many stores for people to choose from and as much as 67% of customers report a bad customer experience as the reason for switching businesses.

If you don’t want to lose your clients to competitors, you need to focus on customer satisfaction. The tips listed below will help you with that.

Implement good SEO

As an eCommerce business, you wouldn’t exist without your website. There are many reasons why businesses need SEO to take their brand to the next level. For people to actually find your site, you need to have an effective SEO strategy in place.

However, if you use it right, search engine optimization can have a great impact on your customer experience. Here’s how you can use it to improve customer satisfaction:

Make everything easy to find . All customers have concerns and questions during different stages of their journey, and with good SEO, you can create relevant content that will answer all of their questions. You can make everything from product features to the FAQ available with clear site navigation so they never even have to leave your site.

. All customers have concerns and questions during different stages of their journey, and with good SEO, you can create relevant content that will answer all of their questions. You can make everything from product features to the FAQ available with clear site navigation so they never even have to leave your site. Improve content discoverability with interlinking . Building links to different pages on your site is a part of on-page SEO, but it also allows your customers to find content on your website they might not have searched for otherwise.

. Building links to different pages on your site is a part of on-page SEO, but it also allows your customers to find content on your website they might not have searched for otherwise. Improve your site speed . Google has been using site speed as a factor in its ranking system for years, and a part of good SEO is a website that loads fast. Since a one-second page delay will decrease customer satisfaction by 16%, it’s easy to see why speed is important.

. Google has been using site speed as a factor in its ranking system for years, and a part of good SEO is a website that loads fast. Since a one-second page delay will decrease customer satisfaction by 16%, it’s easy to see why speed is important. Optimize your website available for mobile shoppers. Another factor Google takes into consideration when ranking websites is whether or not they’re mobile-friendly. Mobile-friendly websites always rank higher, and since more and more people are using their smartphones to shop online, this is very important for customer satisfaction.

However, it’s important to note that good SEO is very hard to achieve if you’re not a professional. While there are some things you can do to boost your ratings slightly, if you want a high-ranking position, your best bet is to hire an eCommerce SEO agency. These professionals can help you analyze your current strategy and work on fixing it according to the latest trends and standards in order to get the best results possible

Write amazing product descriptions

Product descriptions influence the experience your customers have on your site more than some people realize. Great product descriptions help you sell products and also make your site look more professional while answering the most important questions a customer could have about the product.

With a well-written product description, you can also show why you’re so different from your competitors and why they should choose to purchase from your store. Not to mention that product descriptions with keywords can significantly improve your SEO.

Here are a few tips for writing great product descriptions:

Don’t go overboard with keywords . Even though product descriptions are good for SEO, don’t just stuff them with keywords. Remember that you’re writing the descriptions for customers. Everything you write needs to make sense and each description needs to be unique with a few strategically added keywords.

. Even though product descriptions are good for SEO, don’t just stuff them with keywords. Remember that you’re writing the descriptions for customers. Everything you write needs to make sense and each description needs to be unique with a few strategically added keywords. Write for your target audience . Before you write anything, think about who you’re trying to influence with your description. The language you use needs to appeal to your target audience, so think about the age, hobbies, and interests of the people you’re trying to sell your products to.

. Before you write anything, think about who you’re trying to influence with your description. The language you use needs to appeal to your target audience, so think about the age, hobbies, and interests of the people you’re trying to sell your products to. Check for spelling and grammar errors . Descriptions with spelling and grammatical errors will make your website seem unprofessional and even untrustworthy to some. Before you post anything, make sure to double and triple-check everything you wrote.

. Descriptions with spelling and grammatical errors will make your website seem unprofessional and even untrustworthy to some. Before you post anything, make sure to double and triple-check everything you wrote. Include a gallery of images. One of the biggest drawbacks of online shopping is the inability to physically see the products. It’s up to the eCommerce store owners to provide enough high-quality images to give their customers a clear idea of what the item looks like.

Provide user documentation

User documentation is the documentation that comes with a product or service and its purpose is to explain to the customer how to use the product/service and how it works. This is one of the most important parts of your product development and shouldn’t be taken for granted.

User documentation is very important and valuable for your business for multiple reasons such as:

Improving customer satisfaction . If a customer doesn’t understand something about your product, it’s much easier for them to search for the answer in your user documentation than it is to contact customer support.

. If a customer doesn’t understand something about your product, it’s much easier for them to search for the answer in your user documentation than it is to contact customer support. Increasing your customer service team’s productivity . User documentation is also very significant for your customer service team because they can refer to it when a customer contacts them. This will significantly reduce the team’s workload.

. User documentation is also very significant for your customer service team because they can refer to it when a customer contacts them. This will significantly reduce the team’s workload. Improving customer experience. You can’t allow your customers to be confused or dissatisfied with your service, as a bad customer experience will be catastrophic in the long run. If you have too many bad reviews and negative customer experiences, your business will suffer.

If you’ve never made one before, you can take a look at these user documentation examples to see how other brands have successfully created their user manuals and online documentation.

Have a simple checkout process

Many eCommerce store owners work hard to get their visitors to the checkout process, but don’t focus too much on the process itself. This is a big mistake since the visitors still haven’t converted into customers, and if they’re met with a confusing or complicated checkout process, they won’t complete their purchase.

Complicated checkout processes lead to high abandoned cart rates, and better checkout design can lead to a 35.26% increase in conversion rates. If you want to ensure your customers have a satisfying shopping experience from start to finish, you need to optimize the checkout process.

To make checkout as convenient as possible for your customers, you need to do the following:

Allow guest checkout . Some eCommerce websites force their visitors to register to the site before they can complete their purchase. Keep in mind that not everyone wants to register and while there are some places where it’s appropriate to ask people to sign up, the checkout process isn’t one of them.

. Some eCommerce websites force their visitors to register to the site before they can complete their purchase. Keep in mind that not everyone wants to register and while there are some places where it’s appropriate to ask people to sign up, the checkout process isn’t one of them. Remove all distractions . Ideally, your checkout process should be on one page without too many forms and absolutely no distractions. This means you shouldn’t have any pop-ups, additional boxes, or anything that would distract the website visitor from converting to customers.

. Ideally, your checkout process should be on one page without too many forms and absolutely no distractions. This means you shouldn’t have any pop-ups, additional boxes, or anything that would distract the website visitor from converting to customers. Include multiple payment methods . There are now multiple ways customers can pay while shopping online, so don’t reduce them to one or two options. Credit cards are the standard method you need to offer but don’t forget to include methods such as PayPal, Amazon Pay, and Google Pay.

. There are now multiple ways customers can pay while shopping online, so don’t reduce them to one or two options. Credit cards are the standard method you need to offer but don’t forget to include methods such as PayPal, Amazon Pay, and Google Pay. Be upfront with all charges. Avoid any additional charges at the checkout that customers weren’t expecting such as processing and shipping fees. Be transparent about all of these charges on the product page, or you’ll risk a lot of cart abandonment.

Final thoughts

With so many different eCommerce merchants who are trying to attract customers to their stores, you need to work hard to be the one they ultimately choose.

There are many factors that influence eCommerce success, but the one that will determine whether or not your store will be there for the long run is how you treat your customers. If you manage to improve your customers’ satisfaction, you can be sure that success is just around the corner.

