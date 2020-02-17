The Value of Photography in your Marketing Strategy

It doesn’t matter what your business is and what marketing strategy you have, the power of visual communication leads to success. Modern marketers primarily use visual content to promote projects. To stand out among a huge number of competitors, you need to express the style of the brand in photography. The reason is that we crave pictures because this is quick information.

The importance of images for business promotion is confirmed by statistics:

articles with relevant photos receive 94% more views than articles without photos;

a press release with photos gains about 15% more online views than only text;

70% of online stores claim that a product’s snapshot plays an important role in the customer’s decision to purchase;

60% of consumers who use Internet search admit that they prefer to contact companies whose description includes photos.

The rules of modern marketing say that the easier and brighter you transmit information about your project, the greater the chance that your target audience will want to choose you.

Why are photos so important?

The human brain processes pictures very quickly. Information that is easily perceived, for example, in the form of an image, always works more efficiently. Your selection of photos should always be consistent with your brand, mission, and content. Post reinforcing rather than distracting pics.

Carefully constructed and selected photos on the site or banners attract attention better than any slogan. It’s not necessary to choose dramatic or scandalous shots, because sometimes even simple beauty is mesmerizing. An important criterion for a promotional photo is compliance with a single style that perfectly describes your brand. General aesthetics can bring you, new customers. Always follow it because people love consistently attractive content but update the concept sometimes.

Also, don’t forget that when a person sees something exciting, he wants to share it with friends. Photos have huge viral potential. If the post is actively shared in social networks, expect a significant jump in the number of visitors.

How to make visual content?

Making original content is a time-consuming process that requires a waste of resources. Professionals in this business are very valuable. But if you are just starting your business, is it worth giving a significant part of the budget to make a promotional photo? If you have a taste and know which visual message you want to demonstrate to potential customers, learning the necessary skills is a matter of time.

To create unique content you don’t even have to rent a studio because you can take photos at the workplace. A professional camera is also not important if you have a good smartphone. Windows and daylight can replace lighting equipment. Creativity and an unusual approach will help you reduce costs.

Pay a lot of attention to retouching because this is the key to success especially for small budget photoshoots. It’s recommended to study Photoshop because, despite the complexity, the program has many useful functions and unusual effects. Alternatively, you can try simple, but no less effective, photo editor link.

Advice

Use all means of promotion. Visual content can be your golden ticket to success, especially if you have an original idea and an unusual message. Focus on the target audience and make the content interesting to them. A small budget should not be a drawback, but only a challenge and a reason to act creatively.

