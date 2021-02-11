How to Get More Leads from Your Website

Source: Pixabay

Your business website acts like a front office or a salesperson. Besides pleasing your visitors’ eyes, it should attract the right people and have ways to build their interest in your products or services. Lead generation is the most vital part of your customer’s journey.

But then, there’s no sure-fire way to make an effective lead generating website. However, there are possible actions you can take to ensure your website delivers the desired results.

Here are some best practices to follow.

1. Focus on Your Target Audience

It is easy to forget about the end-user if you’re concentrating too much on a good website design. But, it is worth remembering that you’re creating a website for your audience and not yourself. Therefore, always focus on satisfying the end-user with your web design.

The best way to create relevant content is to know what your audience is likely to ask. With that in mind, creating value-adding content should be seamless.

2. Build a High-Converting Landing Page

A landing page plays a critical role in lead generation. You can use it to target your marketing on a specific offer and to a specified audience. Another great tip is to have landing pages on almost every page on your website. That means you won’t depend entirely on your homepage for website leads.

However, this page doesn’t improve your SERPs rankings if not well optimized. It is such a vital tool to your website SEO and overall business. Furthermore, it helps build trust with your audience, meaning you’ll get more positive reviews and referrals.

3. Link to High Authority Sites

It is one of the most difficult strategies to overlook if you’re serious about getting leads. You can prove that your site’s information is verifiable and factual by backing it up with evidence. Additionally, it makes you look more trustworthy, consequently, your website visitors and conversions increase.

Keeping up with emerging link building trends can be challenging as it is a dynamic strategy. An experienced team of strategists can help take care of your link building needs so that you can gain visibility, grow an online audience, and drive more conversions.

According to a survey by LinkDoctor including over 200 SEO professionals, there are a lot of changes in link building trends which makes link building more difficult. This includes getting high-quality links as more sites are asking for payment in exchange for publishing guest posts.,.

4. Get Your Capture Form Right

You cannot generate leads effectively if your site lacks a contact capture form. However, it’s not just about creating a contact form but optimizing it to attract your audience. A contact form helps you solicit customer information effortlessly as long as your customers trust you and your brand.

It is not advisable to have a capture form only on your website’s homepage. Consider adding them to all your most visited pages. That will help you build your email list or an SMS database, making it easier to communicate with them.

5. Include a Compelling Call-to-Action (CTA)

Your website content attracts visitors, but the CTA keeps them browsing through your site. It would be best if you also had CTAs on every page and not only on the home page. A call-to-action for every product page increases people’s chances of purchasing your product, signing up for a service, or anything else on offer.

Additionally, your CTA needs to be clear and concise to convince visitors. No one will read a long CTA that doesn’t instantly point out what the author wants from them. Mention the action you want the reader to take in a sentence and use the most straightforward terms.

6. Use Visitor Identification Software

It’s worth remembering that a vast number of your website visitors don’t take any action. According to research, the number of people who visit a site but leave prematurely is 98%. There’s a need to find out why these visitors are clicking away from your site early and how you can keep them browsing.

The best tool to use in this case is visitor identification software. It helps you know the pages the visitors click on, the amount of time they spend there, and their actions before leaving. With these statistics, you can retarget your campaign to increase the number of people who purchase from you.

7. Provide an Attractive Offer

Attractive offers contribute a lot to lead generation and conversions. For instance, you can offer e-books for specific blog posts and let your audience download them for free. Such an offer can also increase the number of people giving you their contact information through the forms mentioned earlier.

Free offers also increase the chances of people purchasing your products. For instance, if an e-book on a blog post provides user needs, they’re likely to return for more on that topic. Consequently, they’ll purchase your products or subscribe to your email list for more updates.

8. Have a User-Friendly Design

User-friendliness is a no brainer; every website needs it more than anything else. Besides users finding your site quickly on search engines, they need to navigate it effortlessly. You can do various things to ensure your site is friendly, but it’s mainly about designing it according to your visitor’s needs.

A user-friendly design includes using clear website icons and proper text usage. Besides, your site should have easy navigation links on every page to ensure a user can jump from a page to another stress-free. Additionally, you should provide resources such as video guides and a FAQ section to help beginners navigate your site easily.

If you prefer, you can hire an in-house team of designers that would be able to focus on this aspect. You may also outsource services for web design to cut costs. Still, an in-house team would certainly be better if you have the budget for it since they’ll be able to understand your vision and the goal of your site. If you’re planning to study web design yourself so you can design your site on your own, you can apply for expert training courses. Self-studying is an option as well. Choose whatever floats your boat.

Conclusion

If you want to increase leads to your site, consider the best practices mentioned in this post. Your website should be navigable, have the right content for your audience, links, and a call to action on every page. Additionally, you should not forget contact forms and visitor identification software. The right combination of these practices should give you the results you desire.

