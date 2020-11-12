How to Create High-Converting Sales Funnel and Landing Page

In this modern-day and age, almost anything and everything can be found on the internet. This is the primary reason why individuals and business owners alike who are keen on reaching a certain range of audience leverage digital channels to promote their content, products, and services. This paved the way for the emergence of sales funnels and landing pages.

What is a Sales Funnel?

A sales funnel is the fundamental aspect of a business that your target market needs to interact with for them to become your potential customers. A retail store, sales team, or website, as well as email communication and personal consultations are all examples of sales funnels. The key thing to remember is that your sales funnel illustrates the path that your prospects need to take to eventually become paying customers.

How a Sales Funnel Works

To understand how a sales funnel works, you should exert the extra effort to learn the four stages involved in it. These stages start with awareness, followed by interest and decision, and capped off by action. These are the stages that represent the mindset of your potential clients and customers.

You need to first create awareness about your brand by catching the attention of your target market. You will know that they developed an interest in your brand as soon as they begin researching and thinking about their options. From there, consumers make a decision when they are ready to buy and they act out accordingly. All these stages need to be encompassed in your sales funnel for it to work effectively.

How to Measure the Success of a Sales Funnel

If you want to know whether your sales funnel is effective or not, you should measure its success by tracking your conversion rates. Alongside this, use data analytics to know whether you are capturing the attention of your customers with your initial content or whether your prospects trust you enough to provide their contact details. It will also help if you leverage tools that will display the number of new and repeat purchases made as a result of your marketing efforts. In knowing this information, you will be able to make the necessary modifications to your sales funnels accordingly.

Image by John Conde from Pixabay

What is a Landing Page?

A landing page is defined as a standalone web page that is designed primarily to enhance marketing efforts. This is usually the page where users or visitors are directed as soon as they click on a link provided to them through an email or any other online advertisement. Landing pages are created with a single goal in mind, and that is for the user to fulfill their call to action.

Types of Landing Pages

There are two main types of landing pages based on the goals set by its creators, namely the lead generation landing page, as well as the clickthrough landing page. The former is also known as lead gen or lead capture pages, which use a call to action form to collect the lead data. On the other hand, clickthrough landing pages often utilize a call to action button to redirect users straight into the sales or subscription pages. For this reason, the latter is often used by eCommerce and Software as a Service (SaaS) marketers.

How to Drive Traffic to Landing Pages

There are several ways on how you will be able to drive traffic to your landing pages such as through paid search or social platforms, as well as email campaigns and organic search. Paid traffic that comes from search engines or social media platforms is often effective because you have the chance to specify the demographics of the audience that you want to target. On the other hand, email marketing campaigns are also effective in driving traffic to your landing pages because of its enormous reach at a minimal cost. You can also garner organic traffic by optimizing your landing page, enough that search engines can crawl through it and rank it in the top spot of related search results.

The Difference Between a Sales Funnel and a Landing Page

Both sales funnels and landing pages are crucial in generating paying customers for your business, but they serve a different purpose depending on the sales stage that your customers are in. Nevertheless, to put it simply, sales funnels are often composed of various web pages with multiple calls to actions while landing pages are often a single web page that is integrated with a single call to action. Both can be used to ensure that you generate the sales that you need to increase the revenue of your business.

Steps in Creating a High-Converting Sales Funnel

ClickFunnels are marketing tools that are used to develop sales funnels. In this case, even those without a lot of technical knowledge will be able to understand how ClickFunnels can be used to their advantage. However, ClickFunnels are not for everyone because these software tools can prove to be quite expensive. In this case, an alternative marketing platform, as well as a self-hosted WordPress site makes it to the list of best alternatives because you can use their features without having to pay a hefty sum. Nevertheless, to ensure that you create high-converting sales funnels, follow the steps below.

Analyze Audience Behavior

To build a high-converting sales funnel, you first need to analyze audience behavior. This is because the more that you know about your audience, the better you will be able to design your sales funnel to be effective. Remember that you are marketing to a certain group of audience who will most likely be interested in your products and services rather than promoting to everybody in general. In this case, it will help if you use user behavior reporting tools that will help you monitor the activity of your site, as well as how your visitors engage with it.

Attract Customers

When you have a good idea of the behavior of your target market, you will have a better understanding of what appeals to them. Thus, you will be able to think of ways on how you will be able to attract your customers. Just keep in mind that in this stage, quality is more important than quantity, which means that you need to be able to attract customers and clients with a higher potential of purchasing your products and services, rather than merely filling up your sales funnel with numerous users that you eventually need to filter out.

Encourage Interaction

As soon as you attract your target customers, you need to be able to design your sales funnel to encourage interaction. This means that you need to create a sales funnel that will exude an emotional investment from your target customer to create a solid connection with them and keep them engaged. However, this greatly depends on the type of business that you are running because what can be compelling for a certain website may have the opposite effect on yours.

Create a Content Plan

In designing a sales funnel, it is more beneficial if you create a content plan that will serve as your reference in what you need to do in every stage of your funnel. In this case, you will have a good idea of which part of the sales funnel should you clearly state how your site, product, or service will benefit your potential clients and customers. Make sure that your target market will also have the opportunity to make referrals later on.

Test Your Funnel

As soon as you have created your content plan, all that is left to do is to test your funnel. However, this entails the need for you to prioritize which pages you need to test first, whether you need to improve your worst-performing pages or concentrate on enhancing your best-performing ones. You also need to evaluate how easy or difficult it is for you to implement the sales funnel that you have created. From there, make sure that you measure its conversion value.

Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

Steps in Creating a High-Converting Landing Page

Make sure that you create a landing page that will be able to deliver your customers what they want by following the steps below.

Focus on the Headline

The first thing that you should do in creating a landing page is to focus on the headline that you will use. This means that your headline should be able to grab the attention of your target visitors and tell them what your products or service is in an instant. It should also be brief and concise but already full of information. In this case, if your product or service is too complex to be stated in about 10 to 20 words, then you should leverage subheadings instead, which leads to the second point below.

Create Persuasive Subheadings

Apart from a headline, make sure that you create a persuasive subheading too. This is important particularly if you cannot articulate all that you have to offer with only your headline. In this way, if your headline was able to capture the attention of your target market, your subheading should be able to engage them and make them want to stay and read on. Subheadings are often placed just below your headline, having slightly more depth than your headline.

Incorporate Pictures

Successful landing pages often incorporate images and pictures because after all, people are naturally captivated by visual content, being able to process visual images faster than text content. Thus, the images that you use for your landing page should be large and relevant to your product or service. Make sure that the pictures are high-quality as well.

Add (a bit of) Text Explanation

Aside from the pictures and images incorporated in your landing page, make sure to add some text explanation too, because this will supplement the information portrayed by your headline, subheadings, and images. Just avoid being too wordy, otherwise, your visitors may lose interest altogether. Moreover, for a more effective layout, you can even incorporate your brief explanation in your headline or subheadings instead of being a separate element on your page.

Focus on the Psychological Aspect of the Page

There are two main psychological aspects that you should touch on your page and these are the pain and pleasure of your visitors. In this case, make sure that you highlight something that can touch a pain point such as what they can lose should they fail to perform your call to action immediately. This is because people are naturally wired to avoid pain and to avoid the not-so-good consequences of missing out, they will perform your call to action instead.

On the other hand, make sure that you also emphasize something pleasurable that they will be able to garner should they adhere to your call to action immediately. This entails the need for you to show how your product or service will be able to meet their needs. Otherwise, you can be a bit mysterious and offer a surprise to your potential customers.

Provide Your Contact Details

A landing page won’t be complete with appropriate contact details. But apart from this, make sure that your potential customers will be able to get in touch with you in various ways and include each one of them on the page. In this case, you can include your phone number, physical address, email address, as well as a contact form. It will also help if you offer a guarantee somewhere on your landing page.

If you are keen on doing what it takes to gain a massive following to make a sale or a business owner who is intent on gaining a fair share of the market, then make sure that you leverage digital channels. Rest assured that through the internet, you will be able to achieve your personal or business goals when it comes to promoting your content, products, or services. Thus, make sure to learn more about the sales funnels and landing pages and how you can use these to convert your potential market into actual paying customers.

Royce Calvin Royce is as passionate about Internet Marketing as he is with his ever-present cup of Starbucks coffee.

