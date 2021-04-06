How Online Casinos Are Changing The Future Of Gambling

In the old days, if you wanted to gamble a bit then you would either have to take a trip to the reservation (or Vegas), or you would have to have a “connection” with your shady local bookie. While almost every city has its own underground casino and gambling operations, they are very illegal. If you ever got caught inside of one, then you can face a hefty fine or even jail time.

Online casinos are changing the game, though. With today’s online casino and sports betting sites, you’ll never have to worry about breaking the law, dealing with shady individuals, or having to pay for an expensive weekend trip to Las Vegas.

Today, we’re going to discuss how sites that offer online blackjack live casino games, sportsbooks, and other popular card games are taking over the internet. We’ll also give you some tips for how to find a good, reputable online casino.

Is Online Gambling Even Legal?

Like we mentioned above, most “underground” gambling organizations are highly illegal. Technically, you’re also breaking the law just by hosting a neighborhood poker match. If the casino players are betting with real money, they’re all breaking the law.

Now, most local governments aren’t going to kick your door in for betting a few $10’s and $20’s in your garage, but there’s always the possibility…

The legal status of gambling in the United States is one of the biggest reasons that we’ve seen such a huge rise in casino sites like BetUS. You see, 95% of all online casinos route their business through a foreign country where gambling is legal. For example, the BetUS site we just mentioned is technically based out of the country of Panama.

Just as you can visit legal “Red Light Districts” in other countries, you can also participate in online gambling as long as the site you’re on is based out of a foreign country. So, in short- Yes, online video poker, online slots, blackjack, and gambling sites in general are ALL legal. Just double-check to make sure they’re following the laws.

Put The Chips Aside, It’s Time For Bitcoin Casinos

While most popular casino sites accept fiat money for your poker deposit, it’s becoming increasingly popular for them to accept Bitcoin and cryptocurrency for your account deposit. In fact, some casinos offer a bonus on your 1st deposit if you use Bitcoin! For example, the BetUS site provides a 150% bonus!

This means that if you put a $500 deposit on your newly-created account, you’ll get $750 in gambling credits. Pretty nice, right?

In addition to the extra credits, wagering with cryptocurrency is also a lot more secure than using your credit card. For one, there’s no way to trace exactly where the payment came from. Secondly, you won’t have to provide as much personal information. So, if you have any safety/cybersecurity concerns, then Bitcoin gives you a safe and secure way to play (in addition to the nice welcome bonus).

Photo by Gary Barnes from Pexels

Are There Any Legit Online Casinos?

While there are a few legit online casinos that operate out of North America, they’re almost all owned, commissioned, and regulated by Indian reservations. The reservations don’t have to follow the same laws as regular U.S.-based businesses which gives them a bit more room for “creative interpretation” of the law.

Tips For Finding A Legit Online Casino

So, let’s just say that you want to play some casino games on your laptop this weekend, but you’re not sure how to figure out whether or not the video poker site you’re dealing with is legitimate or not. Here are some tips to make sure that you have the best online casino experience possible.

Make Sure There Are Other Users

A good rule of thumb to remember is don’t be the first person to sign up. Make sure that the site is popular, and that other people are using it as well. If they have a lot of users, chances are that they’re doing something right.

Always Start With Small Amounts

Whether you’re playing blackjack in a real-life casino or you’re betting on an online casino game, you should always start off by betting with small amounts. Not only will this ensure the best gaming experience (since you won’t lose all of your money at once), but it will also give you a chance to gauge whether or not the site is legit and handles payouts correctly.

Look For Reviews On The Online Casino

Last but not least, it’s always good practice to look out for any reviews. Try checking forums like Reddit, where users are not paid for their opinions. This is usually the best way to get an honest review of the quality of the casino games and the legitimacy of the casino itself.

