Age Verification Online – What it counts and what doesn’t?

Online retailers face various challenges with respect to the security of the online platform. Retailers that are responsible for trading goods need to counter the malevolent activities of suspicious actors. This is the responsibility of online retailers to ensure safe sales over the e-commerce platform.

Now, what does it mean, online security? Other than cybersecurity, online retailers need to take into consideration both local and global regulations. E-commerce is prone to several other suspicious activities.

For instance, minors that visit the e-commerce store and make purchases for age-restricted goods. They perform online transactions without letting parents know about it. Using the credit card of parents, minors buy goods that brick and mortar stores do not allow them to buy.

In online stores, Age Verification Online is a major challenge. It is a regulatory requirement for online stores selling age-restricted products such as drugs, cannabis, alcohol, e-cigarettes, knives, and online games.

Regulatory authorities are stringent regarding proper measures in online platforms to restrict under-age sales that lead to various ruinous circumstances. Online age verification has become mandatory for e-retailers to discard checkout against users that are underage and are buying some age-restricted products.

Due Diligence and e-stores

Due Diligence in e-stores is not confined to particular measures to take against online users in order to verify their age. The reason is that digital fraudsters keep on finding new ways to fool the online system and hence make a purchase without letting e-stores verify their age.

The approach that most of the e-stores take is to ensure due diligence to identify the traffic that is making purchases over their platform. For this, identity verification needs to be performed by taking advantage of age verification service.

All e-stores need to do is, integrate the age verification API to the system or take in place other age verification measures such as document verification.

Online Document Verification

Other than age affirmation pages or simple age verification tick boxes, the software includes verification of a document as an Identity Proofing. Online document verification helps online businesses to restrict the purchases to legal age defined by the state respectively.

Online users just need to upload the government-issued document depicting the age of the user. The document could be an ID card, driving license, passport or credit/debit card. Taking advantage of technology, especially in the field of artificial intelligence, the data from the document is extracted using Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology in real-time.

Online Age Verification in Social Media Platforms

Social media sites are full of unauthorized accounts that belong to no real identity in the world. Social media platforms lack proper age verification online measures due to which various objections come onto the surface of the digital world.

Online dating sites, for instance, are under attack by minors who make accounts and meet strangers without the knowledge of their parents. Instagram, Facebook, and twitter are misused by fraudsters who create online accounts with children’s identity and spread misinformation as well as perform cyber attacks.

They post junk ads and inject malicious links into posts that hack the social media accounts of the children. To combat such sock puppet profiles and children, online age verification service is a must for social media networking platforms that are giving birth to major problems.

To wrap up, online businesses are in dire need of age verification systems to integrate them with the online system to verify the age of each onboarding customer to restrict under-age users from restricted content.

