Ways To Market Your App With Low Or No Budget

Developing a product or offering a service is not adequate; you need to market it to sell it and generate revenue. In the same way, you need to market your mobile app to get a huge user base and boost investment.

You have not developed your world-class mobile app that is meaningful to your audience and unique as well. It is a great app, indeed. But how will people use it if they don’t know about it? They don’t know that the app is meant to make their lives easier, simpler, and better. So how do you spread the word about your fantastic mobile app?

The easy-peasy answer is advertising and marketing. However, it is easier said than done. Not just that, it is costly if you choose that sort of platform to market it. But you have a low or no budget to spend on your mobile app. You already spent a lot behind creating it. How do you promote it by spending limited financial resources?

That is exactly what we will discuss in this blog. After research and years of experience, our team has listed down tips to market mobile apps for free or less money.

Ways to Market your Mobile App

1. Recognize your App’s Target Audience

The initial step is determining your target audience (TA). Teenagers? Young adults? Pizza Lovers? Elite? Once you identify your TA, you can easily identify things like:

The best place to market your product

The promotional messages

Since mobile apps are marketed mostly to a digital audience, this makes DIY marketing easier. It even lets you leverage low-cost marketing or no-cost marketing techniques.

2. Launch an SEO-Optimized WordPress Website

Having a user-friendly and appealing website is essential. In today’s times, starting a website is way easier. Anyone can build a website not knowing a single line of code. So, prior to your app launch, create a website to make it your app’s marketing & promotional base.

Using WordPress with a low-cost or free site template, you can build a great website. The primary things to include are:

App Description

Photo & screenshots of your app

News & other info about your app

WordPress is a blogging platform, and so use the blog function to keep people updated and, thus, promote your app. Link to other blogs that your target audience might read. Above that, ensure to optimize your site for keywords, page names, headings, photo names, etc.

3. Use Twitter to Promote

A free Twitter account can be used to display your app. Also, Twitter is a great tool for recognizing and connecting with a particular audience via hashtags. Hashtags are words or phrases with the ‘#’ symbol before a specific word or phrase. Hashtags are a great way for Twitter users to find info on particular subjects or topics. For instance, if you are developing an app related to fitness, you must use hashtags related to diet, fitness, workouts, etc. It is a fantastic way to market your TA.

4. Facebook Promotion

Billions of people use Facebook daily. You don’t want to reach all of them, but yes, at least your TA. Facebook can be used as a promotional tool, a customer relationship tool, and a community-building tool when used appropriately. The best part is that creating a Facebook page for your mobile app is free. After making it, link it to your site. Post information, news, and updates about it on the page. Polls and quizzes are a great way to engage your users. You can also pay a small amount to create Facebook ads and create a marketing campaign.

5. Spread Awareness on LinkedIn

LinkedIn is one of the best ways to connect with entrepreneurs, professionals, and companies. You can target specific companies, professionals, students, and institutions through this platform. LinkedIn also has forums and groups that you can join to discover more about industry experts and companies related to your mobile app. LinkedIn groups are helpful, and you can easily make a post, image, or write up regarding your app. You can also easily contact professionals who are interested in your mobile app development company.

6. YouTube/Video Marketing

People enjoy watching videos. Many people would prefer watching short clips than reading an article. Hence, you can opt for this medium to promote your app. The best part is that creating a Youtube account & uploading videos is free. You can also outsource experts to create promotional videos for your app.

7. Press Releases

A press release is a significant way for businesses & firms to spread the news. A well-scripted press release, when released, will get your product highlighted to your targeted audience. It will help drive traffic to your site and enhance search engine performance.

You can commence by writing a press release about your app that highlights its benefits & features and your business as well. Hence, press releases shouldn’t be super promotional.

8. Creative Visual Ideas

Besides words & videos, creative graphics can display your app. Infographics, images, illustrations, and other such creative stuff can captivate people’s attention. Brainstorm ideas that will connect with your audience. After creating a graphic, post it on social media platforms like Pinterest and Instagram.

9. App Listing Directories

App Listing Directories is a great way to get your app before people. You can submit your app details to several directories such as Slack, Hootsuite, App.net, etc. After finding a directory, submit your app details. Before submitting it, examine the directory’s terms & conditions to ensure it suits your app.

10. User Feedback

A product’s success goes high on user reviews. Great feedback can boost your product sales, while bad reviews can bury it. Once users download your app, ask for candid reviews and rankings. Use positive reviews to promote your product and attract users while use negative ones to improve your app.

The Endnote

You have great tips now to promote your mobile app at a low or no cost. These tips will surely help you market your product while not spending a large sum of money on the same. Get the word out! Let users know how fantastic your mobile app is.

Harnil Oza Harnil Oza is CEO of Hyperlink InfoSystem, a mobile app development company in New York and India, having a team of the best app developers who deliver the best mobile solutions mainly on Android and iOS platforms. He regularly contributes his knowledge on leading blogging sites.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...