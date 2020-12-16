Top Tips On How You Can Train Your Staff With Better Sales Practices

Photo by Lukas from Pexels

Whether you have a new or seasoned sales personnel, anyone can benefit from sales training to promote better sales practices. Further enhance their sales skills and grow your business by continuously training your staff. Take a look at the following tips below to find out more how you can train your employees to become better at sales.

Get Started By Introducing Your Customer Service Team

Internal sales training is a lot cheaper than hiring a consultant or resource speaker. For this reason, you might want to get started with available sales training resources you have. Your customer service employees are highly knowledgeable about your products and services. So, they are the best resources on how new members of the team should deal with your customers.

If you have newly hired sales personnel, the first thing you have to do is to introduce them to your customer service team. Your sales team can show them how things are done. Let them experience your process from beginning to the end. But how do you do it?

Check the following activities you can initiate:

Getting To Know : Let the new salespeople sit with your best customer service representatives to familiarize themselves with your products and services.

: Let the new salespeople sit with your best customer service representatives to familiarize themselves with your products and services. Quality Call Listening : Let the newly hired personnel listen in on some of your sales calls. By doing so, your existing employees can teach new hires the best ways to do remote selling which can be learned here.

: Let the newly hired personnel listen in on some of your sales calls. By doing so, your existing employees can teach new hires the best ways to do remote selling which can be learned here. Ride Along : Let the new personnel ride along to customer service appointments to give them a good idea how your business process works.

: Let the new personnel ride along to customer service appointments to give them a good idea how your business process works. Documentation: Provide the new hires access to documentation, such as user guides and brochures.

Instill The Value Of Helping

One of the important steps in training your staff is to let them help prospects or potential customers buy by first knowing what customers need and want. Knowing what interests customers will help sales personnel introduce products and services more effectively. This is done by aligning sales pitches to the prospect’s cues. This will increase the chances of completing a sale.

Photo by LinkedIn Sales Navigator from Pexels

Here’s how you can train your staff to better understand the “helping hand” concept:

Ask Questions : Teach your new hires to ask questions to explore what prospects need and want. Aside from face-to-face interaction, introduce your new employees to ways to effectively interpret and use response forms to gain a steady stream of sales qualified leads. Create mini teams to practice this technique.

: Teach your new hires to ask questions to explore what prospects need and want. Aside from face-to-face interaction, introduce your new employees to ways to effectively interpret and use response forms to gain a steady stream of sales qualified leads. Create mini teams to practice this technique. Learn The Art Of Instilling Sense Of Urgency: Teach your new staff to give potential customers clear directions, such as the important reasons and steps they need to take in buying your products online. Motivating people with impending deadlines would help instill a sense of urgency to prospects, such as saying “only two items left,” “limited time offer,” or “one day sale only.”

Take Advantage Of Digital Technology

Global electronic learning is projected to reach US$325 billion by 2025. E-learning is a product of digital technology wherein online learning is possible using web-based or mobile app learning materials which your sales team can also take advantage of.

Just imagine your new personnel accessing sales training modules online and learning at their own pace using e-learning. Also, you’ll save much compared with traditional training because everything is done faster and more convenient in e-learning.

The following are the other sales training tools you can use:

Virtual Reality (VR) Sales Training : Virtual reality sales training is the latest trend as it mimics real-life sales interactions, allowing more immersive learning.

: Virtual reality sales training is the latest trend as it mimics real-life sales interactions, allowing more immersive learning. Sales Online Courses : Certificate and non-certificate online courses are now being offered by universities, organizations, and even government agencies, helping sales people increase their knowledge and enhance their skills.

: Certificate and non-certificate online courses are now being offered by universities, organizations, and even government agencies, helping sales people increase their knowledge and enhance their skills. Social Media Sales Training: There are a lot of things to learn in social media, such as how people find your products through social media platforms and what they say about your brand. Increasing your sales team’s awareness on your social media reputation can help in developing better sales and marketing strategies for your business.

Conclusion

Sales training is a never-ending journey. Each member of the team should continuously increase knowledge and enhance skills to keep up with the current consumer demands and business trends. Introducing your new personnel to your customer service team, teaching them the helping hand concept, and embracing digital technology as a sales training tool can help you teach your sales team to learn the best sales practices which they can apply to attain your business goals.

