How to Increase the Conversion of Your Business with Virtual Sales

Virtual Sales, or virtual selling as it is popularly known, is an essential part of remote business growth. Since the beginning of the pandemic, businesses have looked for other ways to connect with their customers, so it is no surprise that virtual sales are gaining speed.

However, virtual sales aren’t just for this COVID19 period; however, every remote business should get into it. With virtual sales, you can;

Increase your business conversion rate.

Improve your business coverage.

Control how you connect with your audience

Save costs on your business operations.

Improve your customer service.

This article is going to show you how to improve your sales through virtual selling.

How to increase your conversion rate through virtual selling.

1) Use the right communication tools

First of all, pick the right communication tools for your virtual sales marketing force. There are various communication tools like Whisbi that you can use in your virtual sales.

While these may seem like many options, the kind of tool you pick should depend on your personal preference.

By picking communication tools for your business, you can increase your business’ conversion. As these tools can help your company efficiently sell virtually to your customers.

2) Use videos in your virtual sales

Another way to increase your business’s conversion rate is to use videos in your virtual selling. You can use video calls as a follow-up communication method when connecting to customers you have already contacted previously.

Here are a few tips to effectively increase your conversion rate using videos;

If you have a video sales meeting, treat it like a regular face-to-face sales meeting.

Dress code is essential, so ensure you dress as you would in a face-to-face meeting.

Ensure the lighting in your environment is clear, and the person on the other end can see you. You can use a light ring, just ensure it is in front of you and not behind you.

Ensure you do away with any background distractions before you start virtual selling through videos.

Your surroundings should be clean and tidy. It should also be presentable as it represents your business.

Don’t assume the person on the other end of the video call will be understanding if things are not presentable. You are trying to win them over, so put in the effort to be as professional as possible.

If you don’t have a presentable background, use backdrops or virtual backgrounds.

Ensure your network connection is vital, as it would be tedious for the other person (and an utterly lagging meeting) if they have to deal with your poor network.

The live video option by Whisbi is particularly useful in liaising with customers. With it, you can send messages to an unlimited amount of customers with just a tablet.

3) Ensure you pay attention to sound

For you to sell to customers, they have to be able to hear from you. If your customers can’t hear what you are saying, how can they know if they want to buy anything from, and how can your sales effort be effective?

However, sound can sometimes be deceptive, you think you sound okay, but your sound can be different on certain screens.

You want to avoid asking people if they can hear you (especially when virtual selling to a whole team). To do that;

Record yourself talking before your meeting and playback. This will give you an idea of how you sound.

Get your team on a virtual call, and test how you sound with each of them.

Use a headset or microphone during your virtual sales calls. There are affordable ones out there, and they ensure that you have great quality audio on your calls.

4) Make sales educational

Next, your sales process should be educational and provide value to your prospective customers. This is a form of inbound marketing. Try to infuse educational material in your sales materials.

For example, if you are trying to sell a different package to a customer, ensure you have an education on the various packages, their differences and similarities, and their various offerings.

At the end of your virtual sales call, take it a step further and send the materials on the various sales packages to your potential customer. They will appreciate the effort and opportunity to look through them a little more.

You can take it another step further by sending them follow up emails with additional materials.

The trick is to provide them with as much educational material as needed so as to build trust in them and make your sales process shorter.

5) Track your metrics and restrategize

Lastly, it is essential to track metrics continuously. In marketing, it will be downright irresponsible to make any sales decisions that aren’t data-centric.

So, set key performance indicators for any sales goals you have. This will help you know what to look for when trying to measure your marketing goals’ success or failure.

Here are a few metrics you can track when trying to increase your business conversion through virtual sales;

The average revenue a client generates for your business.

The actual sales your business is making through virtual selling, compared to your business sales goals.

The percentage of sales opportunity your virtual sellers close.

Your sales cycle in days.

The revenue your business generates post-sales, etc.

From tracking these metrics, you can carry out data-dense virtual sales decisions for your business.

In conclusion

This article clearly shows the usefulness of virtual sales to any business conversion. It also details actionable steps any business can follow to increase their sales.

It is essential that you follow every single step in this article, as they are all important. However, note that if you are just starting, you might not see any results immediately. So, be patient and keep working at it. High conversion and overall business success await you.

