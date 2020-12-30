The Best Types of Packaging You Can Use to Protect Your Goods

Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

Shipping your goods to customers can be a risky business. Packages are often handled roughly, and delicate goods inside can get damaged. This hurts your relationship with customers and your profits as you usually have to send replacements or refunds. The worst impact is probably on your reputation if this happens frequently, driving away future business as well.

No customer wants damaged goods, and even if you figure out a solution for your customer, first impressions have a significant impact. This is why protective packaging is so important. When it comes to protective packaging, you have a zillion different options on the market. Which one is best for you and your purposes? Let’s find out!

Paper Fillers

One of the most cost-effective and eco-friendly ways to protect whatever you are sending is paper filler material. These are shredded bits of paper that you can stuff into your packaging box around your goods. As long as you ensure a tight fit, your products will be protected against the rigors of flight or road transit.

You can purchase filler material from vendors. If you’re looking to save as much as you can, you can also make filler material yourself. Simple repurpose old newspapers and shred them using your hands, scissors, or invest in a shredder to automate this step for you.

Bubble Envelopes

If you’re sending small or flat items across the country and you don’t want to package your products in a box, then protective envelopes are the right fit for your needs. Bubble envelopes are durable envelopes that have bubble wrap integrated on the inside.

As a bonus, bubble mailers when bought in bulk can save you on shipping costs. Since these weigh less than cardboard boxes, you don’t have to worry about adding extra cost to postage. Additionally, your package is also likely to be shipped along with other envelopes, reducing the likelihood of damage.

Packing Peanuts

Packing peanuts have long been one of the most popular options when it comes to protecting your packaging. These are traditionally made of styrofoam and offer light-weight, comprehensive protection to your products. They are also inexpensive, so they don’t add much to your shipping and packing costs either.

Packing peanuts are extremely popular across industries because they adjust themselves to fill in empty spaces. This ensures a tighter fit and extra protection. If your business is geared towards the environment, don’t fret! You can use starch-based, biodegradable packing peanuts instead of Styrofoam.

Foam

If you sell high-value products, then you should definitely look into molded packing foam. This light-weight type of protective packaging material gives a luxurious feel to your products that increase customer satisfaction and ensure nothing happens to your products during shipping. If the molded foam is not an option, you can also look at foam sheets, rolls, and other types of foam products.

There are a number of foam options to fulfill a variety of packaging needs, so you should choose one that fits your unique requirements. Foam is also available in different types of thickness and firmness, so you can even change the type of foam you use according to what is being shipped.

Packaging Dividers

If you are shipping multiple items or a set of similar items in the same package, you should look at getting packaging dividers. These divide up space in your box so that each product has its own space and will not rattle or smash against each other during transit.

You can choose between foam or cardboard packaging dividers depending on your budget, branding, and your products. Generally, foam dividers are seen as the more premium option, while cardboard or paper dividers can be seen as the eco-friendly option.

Final Thoughts

Whichever packaging solution you choose, the most crucial aspect you should keep in mind is your products being saved from damage. You should experiment with different types of protective packaging and see what works best for your business. You should look into different packaging types for different kinds of products and various types of shipping modes. Some solutions will work better for air transport while others for road.

It is vital that you invest the time and resources trying to figure out the perfect packaging solution for you. Getting this correct can open you up to an increase in business opportunities, better customer satisfaction, and an increase in perceived brand value too.

Eileen Conant Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...