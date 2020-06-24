Why Product Packaging Matter and How Can It Increase Sales?

Photo by Jess @ Harper Sunday on Unsplash

Looks matter, a great-looking packaging can lead to better sales.

A company will benefit from product packaging that will catch the fancy of consumers. Additionally, it will protect the product during transport, while sitting in store shelves, and in good condition when unboxed which translates into a great customer’s experience.

The Importance of Product Packaging

The first impression is very important, the packaging serves as the initial point of contact between the potential customer and the product. Consumers are lured to a product with an attractive package. Some companies focus on the price and quality as their selling point, but the packaging is as important as the other attributes that determines whether a product will be a hit or a flop.

Differentiation

When walking on a grocery aisle, you’ll notice that similar products are grouped on shelves. Packaging design contains the company’s logo, name, and color that will help shoppers differentiate from a competitor’s products.

Protects the product

The package must be durable and reliable to protect the product inside. It must be damage-free during transit from the manufacturer’s facility to the reseller’s site, and when it sits on the display shelves. Seals and locks will prevent tampering to ensure that the product will look and function as expected.

Attraction

Companies conduct extensive research on color schemes, styles, and materials that will strike the fancy of a customer. The package of a product attracts a consumer to pick the item from the store shelves. It is a reflection of what is stored inside.

Promotes the product

Packaging performs a vital role in rendering information about the product, it promotes and displays what is within. It contains directions on how to use, set up the product or it may include ingredients and nutritional information for food items. The details will help facilitate the purchase decision once the potential customers find the information they need.

How Product Packaging Can Increase Sales

When shoppers are confronted with a variety of product picks in the store or online, an essential factor in their selection is product packaging. Unless they did prior research, they have limited knowledge about the product they pulled off the shelf. The majority of shoppers tried a product because the packaging caught their eye.

After pulling out the item, they will read the information to check if the product is right for them. The information on the packaging is important in a customer’s decision-making. It should be easy to read and understand.

A good first impression will go a long way to increase brand awareness. A high-quality packaging will be associated with a quality brand. It’s also important that the package will protect the product from damage. And if the quality of the product is to their satisfaction, expect a repeat customer.

In their next visit, they will likely think of your company and buy the product you provide.

Impact of Product Packaging on Consumer Behavior

An item’s package can be the selling point for many consumers, it reflects the quality of the product. The right product packaging will catch the attention of the consumer setting it apart from the competitor’s products.

Packaging color and design influences shopping behaviors and practices. Researches show that color attracts the attention of the consumer. For instance, the packaging of a children’s cereals has many bright colors to draw their eyes; adult cereals have more whites and pastels to convey a warm, mature image.

A study found that product packaging has an effect on a buyer’s emotions. Participants who saw an eye-catching packaging had more brain activity in areas connected with rewards.

Unappealing packaging had more brain activity related to negative emotions.

Secure packaging will prevent damage to the product and costly returns, and also boost awareness of quality to earn the trust and confidence of your customer.

How to Choose Right Product Packaging

It is important to pay attention to your audience when choosing the right product packaging. Recognize their inclinations, interests, and expectations of your product. Explore by surveying clients and examine the data to boost your knowledge of your client’s musts and wants. For example, a customer wants packaging that is easy to open and is attracted to soft colors.

Your packaging should be identified with your product’s personality. This will help customers to recognize your brand and aid in creating a product identity. For example, a product that is sleek and contemporary can be paired with a stand-up bag with a spot of black and gray ink and simple design.

You should know the conditions that you need to protect your product so that the customer will receive the product in its optimal state.

Work within your budget, find partners that can provide the least cost for materials, designer services, and production.

