Effective Print Marketing Solutions for Small Businesses

Photo by Kevin Grieve on Unsplash

Though digital marketing has changed the game for businesses large and small, it doesn’t take away from the significance (and necessity) of print marketing. In fact, there are lots of businesses that make the mistake of focusing their time, money, and resources into digital marketing. What isn’t understood, however, is that print materials are tangible items that provide customers with a physical connection to your brand that resonates in their minds longer than any digital medium.

When executed properly, print marketing can essentially help you to gain brand awareness, increase leads, and boost sales. Below are a few types of print marketing that has proven beneficial for small businesses.

Flyers

One of the first forms of print materials that come to mind when marketing or promoting a product, service, or event are flyers. Whether you’re spreading the news about a grand opening, introducing a new product, having a big sale, or hosting an event, a well-designed flyer can get your message across without you having to try to come up with a sales pitch to draw them in. Passersby receive these items, read and retain the information, and save the flyers for later as a reminder. The best part is, flyers can be produced in large quantities at an affordable rate. With quality printer paper, ink, and new or refurbished laser printers you can generate tons of flyers to distribute to your target audience.

Business Cards

For companies looking to gain clients, partners, or other professional alliances, having business cards are absolutely necessary. Business cards provide a professional first impression. They also provide a quick means of exchanging contact information with others no matter where you are. Unlike writing your information on paper (which can get thrown away) or sending an email (which can get lost in spam), business cards are a tangible medium that clients can keep with them and use whenever the need arises.

Brochures

If you’re looking to provide more detailed information on your business and the types of products and/or services you offer a brochure is an efficient print marketing material to use. Though all this information could be reviewed online, the brochure gives potential customers a physical item to read and refer to later. Brochures also make it easy for people to describe your business to others (word of mouth).

Photo by Pushpinder Bindra on Unsplash

Marketing Your Print Materials Effectively

In order to reap the benefits of utilizing print materials such as those described above, entrepreneurs must learn how to effectively market them. As you’ll see below, it will require creativity, attention to detail, and strategic planning.

Design Matters

Plain, boring, printed materials aren’t going to catch the attention of the intended readers. Once you’ve decided which medium would be best suited to meet your marketing goals, it is important to take time working on a design. It should not only have aesthetic appeal but reflect your brand in a positive way while providing accurate information and a clear call to action. Choose colors that are easy on the eyes and fonts that can clearly be read. You might add your company logo, address, telephone number, email address, and website as well.

Know Your Audience

When creating your print materials personalization is a very important aspect to remember. Customers want to do business with organizations that really get them, their lifestyles, and their communities. An effective way to personalize print materials is to incorporate localization techniques. As you design your flyers, brochures, pamphlets, and even business cards it is important to try and reflect the culter, values, and geographical factors that matter to their target audience. This can include things like creating materials in multiple languages, incorporating pictures of people that look like those you’re catering to, or adding images of local landmarks or communities that your ideal customers can relate to.



It can be easy in today’s digital market to assume that there’s no need to focus on traditional marketing methods like print marketing. Though it is imperative to develop a strong online presence to reach your target audience, it should be combined with traditional methods that help to drive your message home more effectively. If you are looking for ways to improve brand awareness, increase sales, and stand out above the competition, print marketing materials like those discussed above can help you accomplish this.

Royce Calvin Royce is as passionate about Internet Marketing as he is with his ever-present cup of Starbucks coffee.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...