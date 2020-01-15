Five Creative Ways to Promote Your Brand and Business

Every business is in a perpetual search of clients. And every business wants to stand out, but most end up using pretty traditional types of marketing. While the tried and true methods of marketing still deliver results, they might not bring in customers in spades. Why not try something new and surprising? We’ve put together five creative ways to put a spotlight on your brand, so keep your eyes open and read on.

1. Step up your content marketing.

Content marketing is not a new concept, but it has a lot of room for improvement. After publishing useful blogs on your website and social media, you can try your hand at podcasts, entertaining videos, gifs, infographics, etc. Certainly there are lots of fun events that may be interesting for your audience, so why don’t you try to cover them? If it agrees with the specifics of your business, you can go as far as create memes and digital comics.

2. Publish your story.

People gravitate towards individuals they know and can trust. The same goes for businesses. If your audience understands your mission, goals, and benefits, they will lean towards your products. There are many ways to do so, whether you put a detailed “About Us” on your digital platform, upload a YouTube video, or release the story of your brand in a reputable business magazine. Even further, it’s a great idea to publish a book about your way to success with an eye-catching book cover design, fascinating content, and maybe some cool pictures. Be careful though — the latter will only work for well-established businesses, otherwise the readers will just ask themselves, “Who are they?”

3. Contest Marketing.

They say that a picture is worth a thousand words. And we say that a gift is worth a thousand pictures. You can invest your time and money in convincing prospects how good you are — or you can give them something valuable. We’re not talking about giveaways here — rather a reward for efforts in a contest; whether it be a photo or video contest, sweepstakes, whatever you come up with. If people are willing to spend time to participate, you’ve already engaged their attention. Plus, this audience can help create a positive word of mouth for your brand. On top of that, this is an excellent opportunity to get their contact info. Which is why it’s a win-win situation for everyone.

4. Messenger marketing.

These days, messenger marketing is new email marketing. Messengers don’t have spam folders yet, which means your messages are likely to be read. It’s vital that you find a more subtle way (and more fun) way to showcase your business. For instance, if you sell cosmetics, you can dispatch a newsletter talking about tips, trends, and breakthrough products. Talk to your audience like you would talk to your friend. Then they will see how helpful you are and will likely purchase what you’ve recommended.

5. Utilize Urban Marketing.

While digital marketing is thriving, its real-life counterpart hasn’t said its last word yet. Urban marketing can still be efficient if you implement a creative approach. An ingenious chalk drawing on the sidewalk, a vibrant poster or billboard, a striking mural, or even an unusual sponsorship can help drive hoards of new customers to your door. The most tangible effect urban marketing has for local and chain businesses but even trans-national companies can benefit from it. For instance, you can embed images of your outdoor installments and murals into digital advertisements.

There are plenty of creative ways to grip the public’s attention and attract new clients. Don’t be afraid to be different and people will notice you!

Eileen Conant Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...