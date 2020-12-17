Best Marketing Strategies to Grow Your Business

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

Coming up with a marketing campaign can be a challenge, especially if you’re running a small business. Small budgets make it difficult to set up campaigns that attract lots of customers. Digital marketing, however, has made it possible for businesses of all sizes to increase awareness of their products and services.

In this article, we’ll look at some of the best marketing strategies that you can leverage today to attract more customers, get more business, and generate more profit.

1. Social media

Businesses not using social media right now are missing out on a lot of opportunities to drive more leads. Social media offers companies a lifeline, allowing them to get their names out there even on a limited budget. In fact, some owners have built their businesses solely using social media.

So, how can you leverage these social media platforms to get your business in front of the right audience? It’s simple: you have to start small. You don’t have to shell out the big bucks to get an experienced social media manager to do the work for you.

Be authentic when posting on these platforms. Try to be as helpful as possible, giving your audience a few tips to make their lives easier. Inject some humor, once in a while, to prevent your posts from coming off as impersonal and automated.

Sure, setting up posts, images, or videos can intimidate you at first. But as you go on, you’ll find interacting with your audience much easier, and you might even enjoy it in the long run.

But social media platforms don’t only allow you to interact with your customers. They offer you a valuable opportunity to communicate with other brands just like yours. Reach out to successful brands in your industry through direct messages — via Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, and other platforms — and grow your connections with them.

2. Email marketing

Email marketing is a powerful tool for cold outreaches. People are increasingly opening their emails during this pandemic than they’ve ever done before. Adding email marketing should therefore be a no-brainer, especially during these uncertain times.

Consider, though, that your audience probably receives hundreds of emails in a single day. Writing a generic email for your customers doesn’t cut it anymore. Such emails are often left unopened, or in other cases, in the trash.

Personalize each email you draft so that it can catch the eyes of your readers. Your emails also need to feature responsive designs, allowing them to be readable on desktops and smartphones.

The emergence of online marketing tools has simplified the work that goes into creating personalized email campaigns, enabling you to send hundreds of emails without much fuss.

You can arm yourself with tools that inform you:

How many subscribers you have

How many subscribers read your emails

How many people have unsubscribed from your emails

These tools can help you refine your campaign and identify the type of content your audience likes. By knowing this, you’ll be able to improve other marketing strategies.

3. Search Engine Optimization

SEO is no longer an option for brands — it’s now a priority. Almost all brands have taken their businesses online. By neglecting your SEO, you’re doomed to have poor online visibility. Potential customers won’t find your website easily, opting instead for sites on the first pages of SERPs.

Optimizing your site for SEO is beneficial to you because:

Implementing popular SEO practices is cost-effective. You don’t need much investment to get better rankings.

Search engines make it very easy for consumers to visit your website, as long as you regularly update your site with valuable content.

Being on the first pages means that you’re exposed to thousands of potential customers, who can bring lots of revenue to your business.

More trends are continually coming up in SEO. Targeting long-tail keywords, for instance, is one of them. This approach can instantly set you apart in a world where most brands are focusing on short-tail.

More consumers are searching using long-tail keywords, thanks to the emergence of voice user platforms like Siri and Alexa. Ensure you keep track and implement these trends, given that search engines are continually making updates to their algorithms every year.

When you’re unsure of your SEO capabilities, you can always hire professional help. There are local SEO services offered for better and understandable rates. For instance, if your business is based in Camden Town and you’d want to start a website, an affordable SEO in London would really help you. They know what your needs are you’ll be more comfortable to work with them since you’re from the same area.

4. Video Marketing

Video marketing is a strategy that you shouldn’t be taken lightly. Adding video to your content increases your chances of being on Google’s first page by a whopping 53 times.

On top of boosting your rankings, video content encourages users to spend time navigating your site. In turn, your bounce rate improves, and your site is seen as helpful to consumers by search engines.

You can also use videos to supplement other marketing strategies like email and social media.

As other brands focus on written content, your site will gain an edge by adding visual content. Consumers get to see your business through a different perspective, increasing your chances of closing even more sales.

5. Leverage web design

Your site’s user interface is crucial for attracting leads. If your website is a chore to navigate, you’ll drive away potential customers. In fact, 90% of consumers opt to shop with a brand’s competitors after having a poor website experience.

Enabling positive user experiences is one of the most effective tools in your marketing arsenal. To get a site that’s user-friendly, you need to hire an experienced web design firm.

Such firms can help you:

Make navigation of your website more straight-forward. Readers can, then, locate any important information.

Add interactive elements that help engage users.

Insert visual elements that make your site a joy to explore.

Conclusion

Even though you can implement hundreds of marketing tactics for your business, the above strategies we’ve mentioned are arguably the most crucial in this digital age. Using them the right way can help you draw in more customers, even if you don’t have a huge marketing budget. Start by implementing the strategies that suit you, as you slowly add others into your arsenal. By doing so, you’ll slowly start to see results.

